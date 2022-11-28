Unboxing & Review: Missile Command x RepliCade Missile Command returns thanks to New Wave Toys' RepliCade series of mini arcade cabinets.

The classic arcade experience is having a resurgence in recent years thanks to New Wave Toys and its line of RepliCade mini cabinets. The company has quite a few units on offer and today we’ve got the Missile Command mini to check out. Please, take a look at our review video below!

As you can see, the Missile Command x RepliCade arcade cabinet looks strikingly similar to those of the 80s. Fans who long for the arcade scene will no doubt want to get this one into their collection. Even the box the cabinet comes in is beautifully detailed and would look great on display.

Inside the box users will find the mini cabinet, which is made of mainly wood and plastic. The coin door, however, is dye-cast metal. Users will also find a few silver tokens for a really authentic feel. In terms of height, the unit comes in at a little over 11-inches tall.

Some of the other RepliCade units consumers will be familiar with use a joystick, whereas the Missile Command has the classic track ball. Furthermore, the experience is heightened with the CRT FX, which is a convex transparent lens that makes the LCD screen look like a CRT monitor.

If you want to pick up the Missile Command x RepliCade and add it to your collection you can do so by visiting the New Wave Toys store.