Watch the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer Nintendo Direct stream here Today's Nintendo Direct will reveal the second trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie and you can watch it right here!

The next trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is releasing today, giving fans of Nintendo’s iconic franchise another opportunity to see what adventure awaits them. The reveal is taking place during a Nintendo Direct and you can watch the fun unfold right here on Shacknews.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie second trailer Nintendo Direct

The release of the latest trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 29. This will take place during a special Nintendo Direct specifically for the upcoming film by Illumination and Nintendo. Viewers can check out the Direct via the Nintendo YouTube channel or by tuning in to the Shacknews Twitch channel to join us for the excitement.

Nintendo was quick to note that this Nintendo Direct would not include game information. This seems to indicate that the Direct will focus solely on the upcoming movie. In preparation for the reveal of the second trailer, read over our piece on everything we spotted in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer. There were all kinds of fine details tucked into the colorful world Illumination has created.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a Mario and Nintendo fan. The company recently had its Q2 2023 earnings report which saw a whole lot of positive movement. Splatoon 3 sold 7.9 million units since launch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons topped 40 million units sold, while playing card revenue is up 51 percent. You can read these stories and more on our NTDOY page.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover the Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023 and hopefully we’ll see more details between now and then.