When is the GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call? Catch up on when the GameStop (GME) earnings call for Q3 2022 is set to take place and what sort of coverage you can expect from the upcoming call.

The GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call now has an official date. The quarterly report is coming up fast and those who are interested in how the company is tracking will want to make note of it in their calendar.

GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call date and time

The GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. It’s been an interesting few months in the video game and technology world so it will be fascinating to see how GameStop has performed. It’s got its fingers in a few pies, like cryptocurrency and NFTs, which have both had a shakeup recently. We’ll be covering the earnings call extensively so stay tuned so you don’t miss an ounce of info.

As for what factors may play a role in the company’s reporting, as mentioned above, there has been some movement in the crypto space. FTX has filed for bankruptcy with Sam Bankman-Fried stepping down as CEO. Moreover, FTX claims Bankman-Fried transferred funds to the Bahamas after the bankruptcy filings. GameStop ended its partnership with FTX and offered refunds to any crypto gift card purchases.

On a lighter note, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen says Wall Street’s mocking of individual investors makes him sick. Cohen also had some choice words about Wall Street and board directors, “They don’t do anything, and they make all kinds of money. When I see the establishment making hundreds of thousands of dollars in risk-free compensation, it hits a nerve.”

Take a moment to look over the Shacknews GME page for our ongoing and comprehensive coverage of all things GameStop. We’ll also be streaming and covering the GameStop (GME) Q3 2022 earnings call, so come back on December 7 so you don’t miss the news.