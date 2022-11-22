How to get Battle Tokens - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Battle Tokens are the key to unlocking Battle Pass rewards. Here's how to add more Battle Tokens to your bank.

With the arrival of the Season 01 Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 comes a new method of progression. Leveling up the Battle Pass and unlocking its many rewards requires the use of Battle Tokens, a new currency introduced alongside the first season. This guide covers the different ways to get Battle Tokens in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get Battle Tokens

Look to the bottom right of your screen to see your Battle Tokens.

Source: Shacknews

Battle Tokens are obtained through playing the game and earning XP across Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ. Previously, your XP would go toward your Battle Pass progress and would automatically unlock rewards as you level up. With the introduction of the new non-linear Battle Pass, players now have much more control over what rewards they want to unlock first. Battle Tokens are part of this new progression system, as players can choose which items to spend their hard-earned Tokens on.

Battle Tokens will accumulate in your Battle Token Bank, the hexagon on the lower right corner of the Battle Pass screen, as you play the game and earn XP. While you can get a rough idea of how much XP you need for the next Battle Token based on the meter over the Token Bank, the game doesn’t really make this clear. However, the speed in which you earn Battle Tokens will come down to how much XP you earn per match while playing Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and standard multiplayer modes in Modern Warfare 2.

DMZ is a great choice for those looking to earn Battle Tokens faster. Completing faction missions in the DMZ and successfully extracting will garner tons of XP that counts toward Battle Token progress. Placing high or winning Warzone 2.0 matches will also grant a significant amount of XP. Those sticking to Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes will want to prioritize objective modes that offer more ways to earn XP, like Ground War Invasion, Hardpoint, or Kill Confirmed.

Buy Battle Tokens

Skip the grind by using COD Points to buy a Battle Token.

Source: Shacknews

Another way to get Battle Tokens is to purchase them directly. One Battle Token costs 150 COD Points. This is done by pressing the Buy Tokens prompt beside the Token Bank to bring up the buy screen.

Alternatively, those willing to shell out a bit more money can purchase the Battle Pass Bundle, which comes with an additional 20 Battle Tokens (25 for those on PlayStation). An additional 55 Battle Tokens are available to those who upgrade to The Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2.

Now that you know the basics of how to get Battle Tokens, you should be well on your way to unlocking the best weapons and Operators the Season 01 Battle Pass has to offer. Check out our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page for more guides on the singleplayer campaign and the various multiplayer modes.