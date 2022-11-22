Cuirass of the Falling Star Titan Exotic chest - Destiny 2 Cuirass of the Falling Star is the best DPS Exotic option for Titans in Destiny 2.

Cuirass of the Falling Star is a Titan Exotic chest piece in Destiny 2 which enhances the Titan Super Thundercrash into one of the highest DPS options in the game. It doubles the damage of Thundercrash when making impact on or near enemies, leaves a powerful electric pulse on the ground, and provides an overshield after impact. Cuirass of the Falling Star has quickly become a fan favourite and an enemy-smashing monster in PVE.

Cuirass of the Falling Star Exotic perk: Glorious Charge



Source: Shacknews

Glorious Charge is the Exotic perk of Cuirass of the Falling Star. Glorious Charge doubles the damage dealt by Thundercrash making it so powerful it becomes a “bad guy delete” button in Destiny 2.

Glorious Charge: Greatly increases your Thundercrash impact damage. Gain an overshield that lasts longer the farther you travel before striking a target.

Not mentioned in the in-game description, but where you land your hit, a thunderous pulse is left on the ground dealing damage over time. The overshield is a welcome bonus if you use Thundercrash to do massive damage but don’t quite finish off the target, giving you a safer getaway after impact. Keep in mind: Cuirass of the Falling Star only buffs Thundercrash damage, it does not translate into the other Titan subclasses.

When to use Cuirass of the Falling Star

Cuirass of the Falling Star is all about burst damage and the quick removal of powerful foes in your path. The best example of this in the endgame is Grandmaster Nightfall content where an Arc Titan using Cuirass of the Falling Star can make light work of the toughest of foes, including Champions and Lightbearers. This Exotic is top-tier for any activities be it strikes, raids, or the seasonal Grandmaster Nightfall content. It does have strong utility in PVP, being able to shut down any opponent’s Super or used as a strong move in gaining territory in certain game modes.

Cuirass of the Falling Star doubles the base damage of the Thundercrash Super so build wise it’s important to consider your Intellect stat and also mods that can help lower the cooldown of Thundercrash. In high-end content, it’s most important to aim for 100 Resilience as this provides a 40 percent damage reduction. Your build can be balanced between the two stats of Resilience and Intellect but Resilience should be the priority here.

Aspects to equip are Knockout and Touch of Thunder. Fragments to equip are Spark of Magnitude, Spark of Resistance, Spark of Amplitude and Spark of Volts. This build enhances your grenade and melee abilities while also allowing you to create your own Orbs of Power while Amplified. With this setup, you can effectively enhance your own Super cooldowns and add more power to your abilities. Taking advantage of Arc 3.0 combinations is essential to making a strong build around this Exotic.

Armor and Elemental Well mods to consider include Hands-On, Font of Wisdom, Ashes-to-Asset, Power Preservation, Melee Wellmaker, Radiant Light, Elemental Charge and Firepower. These all benefit your ability cooldowns with the key to feed your Super. The loop here is that you can use a Finisher to become Amplified, rapidly defeating foes with abilities can create Orbs of Power, and shorten ability cooldowns by picking up Elemental Wells. Your Super will be charged in no time.

Season of Plunder brought with it a new Exotic weapon, Delicate Tomb. This is a great weapon to consider pairing with a Cuirass of the Falling Star build as defeating foes has a chance to create an Ionic Trace which when collected will lower your ability cooldown. Take a look at the Delicate Tomb Catalyst guide to help empower the weapon further.

The Stormrider Arc Titan build is a powerful setup using the revamped Arc 3.0 and although the first recommendation here is Heart of Inmost Light, it is interchangeable with Cuirass of the Falling Star.

How to get Cuirass of the Falling Star

The main source to get this Exotic is by farming Legend or Master Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is for a chest piece. To find out what day it is available, check out our Lost Sector rotation guide.

Cuirass of the Falling Star Lore

Crash Site, Nessus Terrae, Day Four ** Panesh sat wearily beside the heavy metal beams that trapped him in the wreckage of the Cabal frigate. On the other side of the wall, the Cabal warrior stuck in the corridor roared in frustration and started kicking again. "Save your energy, Vargessus," Panesh shouted over the noise. "You're not going to be able to kick your way through…" he paused to scratch a fingernail along the unfamiliar metal, "solid Cabal-ium." Heavy footsteps stomped over to a crack in the wall near the hull. "Cabal can kick through most things," Vargessus said, her face pressed against the gap in the metal. "Caiatl will kick your Vanguard into pieces, once you cowards stop running." "Who's running?" Panesh said. "We're in the City waiting for you. Under the big white ball—maybe you've heard of it? We don't run." "Hrah!" Vargessus laughed. "You run. Fought one of you once—all he did was run. Shield and run. We stopped chasing him and then BOOM!" She pounded the metal wall with a gigantic fist. "He dove at us, covered in lightning! Then he ran again." "Sounds like he wasn't running," said Panesh. "He retreated to a tactical distance." "Fancy words for 'run,'" snorted Vargessus. Panesh heard her pace uneasily, then sit in the corridor, her back against the same wall as his. "Hey," Panesh called, "how about you keep some tactical distance yourself? You smell like a… hot barnyard." "And you smell also, like a bloodless child. Sour." There was a loud electrical pop overhead and Panesh raised his hands against a shower of blinding sparks. "Panesh?" shouted Vargessus. "I'm fine," he said. "Just another system shorting out." The Cabal grunted in response. Panesh heard her settle back against the wall. "Unripe," she added. "You're ripe enough for both of us," he said. But neither of them moved.

Arc 3.0 has benefited Titans in a big way. Revamping the Arc subclass and being able to make a build around Cuirass of the Falling Star gives Titans the key to some of the strongest abilities in Destiny 2. This is a must-have armor piece for all content and provides a power fantasy like no other Titan Exotic. For more armor breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.