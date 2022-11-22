Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 22, 2022

It's nighttime in America, so let's enjoy another wonderful edition of the Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night. We’re one day out from the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving joy, and a long and much deserved few days of rest. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far, but as always, it’s time to cool down with another edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

A moment of respect…

I know we have fun here at Evening Reading. I know this is hard to watch, but it’s worth not looking away. Being a hero isn’t glorious… It’s sometimes just what’s required, and I’m glad this man and others were there to beat the shooter in Colorado Springs down before they could do worse. Please thank and respect this man. He saved lives that day. And I hope he doesn’t blame himself too much for not doing more when he clearly did what he could. Thank you, Richard Fierro. I understand he owns a brewery. Maybe some holiday shopping is in order to make their holiday a little brighter?

And now… More stuff from the internet

Deep Space 9 was trending on Twitter recently…

This is so unfair. Quark is a much better and more admirable person. Also, he had one of the best Star Trek toy commercials ever. Feast your eyes.

Tandemaus remains undefeated

I knew I liked this pokemon for a reason in our recent Shack Chat. What an adorable pair of derps.

Remember all the Pilgrims?

Who was your favorite? John Turner, John Hooke, John Crackstone…? I’d think you’d want John Carver at your turkey dinner (as long as he’s not super 1800s racist).

Farm to market memes

It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Also hilarious.

Eevee says…

I can’t believe Eevee said ACAB. Rude. Don’t let it out around Officer Jenny.

This “crybaby’s” got grit

Seriously, Trent Reznor is still a musical god. Anyone who says otherwise is a useless schmuck that probably spent too much money on stupid ideas, or unquestioningly supports said money-blowing idiot.

Thank you for stopping by to read the Evening Reading. This is where I would normally tell you to consider supporting the site for as little as a dollar a month through Mercury or download Shackpets. You can do that if you want, but I’d also like to direct your attention to the Colorado Healing Fund which is currently working to support the victims and families of those lost in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. If you have money and want to put it somewhere good, please put it there. They need it right now.

A mini-Aussie shepherd giving you the bleps.
Flaff is a good pick-me-up when I'm down. Maybe she'll help you too.

That’s all for this Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by and I hope you have a good holiday weekend.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

Hello, Meet Lola