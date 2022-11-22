Evening Reading - November 22, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night. We’re one day out from the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving joy, and a long and much deserved few days of rest. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far, but as always, it’s time to cool down with another edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoy.

A moment of respect…

I know we have fun here at Evening Reading. I know this is hard to watch, but it’s worth not looking away. Being a hero isn’t glorious… It’s sometimes just what’s required, and I’m glad this man and others were there to beat the shooter in Colorado Springs down before they could do worse. Please thank and respect this man. He saved lives that day. And I hope he doesn’t blame himself too much for not doing more when he clearly did what he could. Thank you, Richard Fierro. I understand he owns a brewery. Maybe some holiday shopping is in order to make their holiday a little brighter?

And now… More stuff from the internet

Deep Space 9 was trending on Twitter recently…

This is so unfair. Quark is a much better and more admirable person. Also, he had one of the best Star Trek toy commercials ever. Feast your eyes.

Tandemaus remains undefeated

I have found the cutest animation in Pokemon.

This is not up for debate pic.twitter.com/UocMTButbC — Orenji (@MunchingOrange) November 21, 2022

I knew I liked this pokemon for a reason in our recent Shack Chat. What an adorable pair of derps.

Remember all the Pilgrims?

Who was your favorite? John Turner, John Hooke, John Crackstone…? I’d think you’d want John Carver at your turkey dinner (as long as he’s not super 1800s racist).

Farm to market memes

I had a meme custom made by the Army of Techno. hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/h6zzZsQdCD — AQR 🐀 (@AlexQRyan) November 22, 2022

It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Also hilarious.

Eevee says…

Wow this new Pokémon game is intense pic.twitter.com/4xKr5f1S8E — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) November 22, 2022

I can’t believe Eevee said ACAB. Rude. Don’t let it out around Officer Jenny.

This “crybaby’s” got grit

Trent Reznor really did capture the spirit of twitter pic.twitter.com/Sd4GvyBKW9 — Yoda Nobunaga (@yoda_nobunaga) November 22, 2022

Seriously, Trent Reznor is still a musical god. Anyone who says otherwise is a useless schmuck that probably spent too much money on stupid ideas, or unquestioningly supports said money-blowing idiot.

I'd also like to direct your attention to the Colorado Healing Fund which is currently working to support the victims and families of those lost in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting. If you have money and want to put it somewhere good, please put it there. They need it right now.

Flaff is a good pick-me-up when I'm down. Maybe she'll help you too.

That’s all for this Evening Reading. Thank you for stopping by and I hope you have a good holiday weekend.