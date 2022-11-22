Evening Reading - November 22, 2022

Welcome, Shackers. It’s Tuesday night. We’re one day out from the holiday weekend, Thanksgiving joy, and a long and much deserved few days of rest. We hope you’ve enjoyed our coverage so far, but as always, it’s time to cool down with another edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoy.
- Nintendo has issued copyright strikes against SteamGridDB for emulated Switch game screenshots
- GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen on Wall Street's mocking of individual investors: 'it makes me sick'
- Twitter delays relaunch of Twitter Blue again over impersonation concerns
- UK CMA opens investigation into Apple & Google's control of mobile browsing market
- EA Sports College Football video game to release in Summer 2024
- Noted activist investor Carl Icahn is short GameStop (GME) shares
- Marvel Snap's The Power Cosmic Season adds Silver Surfer and Token Shop
- Tetris: The Grand Master is finally getting a console release outside of Japan
- Overwatch 2 achieves more monthly Twitch viewership than the original ever did
- Disney Dreamlight Valley gets Toy Story update in two weeks
- HP plans to lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years
- High on Life is banking on its zany characters and banter
- Shacknews Holiday 2022 Gift Guide for Gamers
A moment of respect…
Wow pic.twitter.com/83FWrLVcQK— Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2022
I know we have fun here at Evening Reading. I know this is hard to watch, but it’s worth not looking away. Being a hero isn’t glorious… It’s sometimes just what’s required, and I’m glad this man and others were there to beat the shooter in Colorado Springs down before they could do worse. Please thank and respect this man. He saved lives that day. And I hope he doesn’t blame himself too much for not doing more when he clearly did what he could. Thank you, Richard Fierro. I understand he owns a brewery. Maybe some holiday shopping is in order to make their holiday a little brighter?
#StarTrekDS9 is trending pic.twitter.com/QE6dhgLqxY— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) November 22, 2022
This is so unfair. Quark is a much better and more admirable person. Also, he had one of the best Star Trek toy commercials ever. Feast your eyes.
Tandemaus remains undefeated
I have found the cutest animation in Pokemon.— Orenji (@MunchingOrange) November 21, 2022
This is not up for debate pic.twitter.com/UocMTButbC
I knew I liked this pokemon for a reason in our recent Shack Chat. What an adorable pair of derps.
November 22, 2022
Who was your favorite? John Turner, John Hooke, John Crackstone…? I’d think you’d want John Carver at your turkey dinner (as long as he’s not super 1800s racist).
I had a meme custom made by the Army of Techno. hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/h6zzZsQdCD— AQR 🐀 (@AlexQRyan) November 22, 2022
It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Also hilarious.
Wow this new Pokémon game is intense pic.twitter.com/4xKr5f1S8E— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) November 22, 2022
I can’t believe Eevee said ACAB. Rude. Don’t let it out around Officer Jenny.
Trent Reznor really did capture the spirit of twitter pic.twitter.com/Sd4GvyBKW9— Yoda Nobunaga (@yoda_nobunaga) November 22, 2022
Seriously, Trent Reznor is still a musical god. Anyone who says otherwise is a useless schmuck that probably spent too much money on stupid ideas, or unquestioningly supports said money-blowing idiot.
