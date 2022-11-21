Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to evolve Capsakid - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here's how you can make Capsakid evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new roster of Pokemon to discover and capture. While many of them evolve through the conventional level-up process, there are some that must meet unique conditions. One of these Pokemon is Capsakid, a new Grass-Type Pokemon. Let’s look at how to evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

A screenshot of a store menu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to use a Fire Stone on the Pokemon. The Fire Stone is a common evolutionary item that has been in the series for years. Fire Stones can be purchased from Delibird Presents stores for 3,000 Pokedollars or LP. These stores can be found in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, and Levincia. Fire Stones can also be found as loot on the ground when exploring the region.

When you use the Fire Stone on Capsakid, it will evolve into Scovillain. This spicy pepper Pokemon is a Grass and Fire-Type, the first ever to have that unique type pairing. That said, Capsakid is a pure Grass-Type. Because of that, we recommend evolving your Capsakid as soon as possible in order to take advantage of the diverse move pool.

Scovillain boasts strong Attack and Special Attack base stats. With access to moves like Flamethrower, Overheat, Solar Beam, and Seed Bomb, it can be quite the threat in most battles. That said, you’ll need to be wary of Rock, Flying, and Poison-type attacks, which are all super effective against it.

That’s how you can evolve Capsakid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It joins the small club of Pokemon that require the Fire Stone to evolve. Even if you don’t plan to keep its evolution on your team, it’s necessary to complete the Paldean Pokedex. For more assistance as you play through Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

