Playtonic Friends announce December release date for Lil Gator Game
Lil Gator Game publisher Playtonic Friends shared the release date for the upcoming indie adventure with the game set to release later this December.
If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play Lil Gator Game, an indie adventure title from publisher Playtonic Friends, you’re in luck as an official release date was shared today. In a tweet from Playtonic Friends, it was revealed that Lil Gator Game will release later this year on December 14 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.
For those unfamiliar, the game is being developed by MegaWobble and published by Playtonic Friends, a subsidiary of Playtonic Games known for titles like Yooka-Laylee. In the game, as its name suggests, players will be able to follow a cute little alligator as he explores an island brimming with friendly — and largely non-combative — activities.
More specifically, Lil Gator Game is touted as being focused on “adventure and play” in an open-world environment. On Steam, Lil Gator Game is described as follows:
Again, Lil Gator Game is set to release later this year on December 14 for Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms. For more on Lil Gator Game, be sure to check out the game on Steam and Switch, and add it to your wishlist if you haven’t already!
For more Playtonic-related news, you can brush up on some of our previous coverage as well, including how Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games has no interest in NFTs, and the initial announcement of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic launching its own publishing label with three upcoming projects confirmed.
