Playtonic Friends announce December release date for Lil Gator Game Lil Gator Game publisher Playtonic Friends shared the release date for the upcoming indie adventure with the game set to release later this December.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to play Lil Gator Game, an indie adventure title from publisher Playtonic Friends, you’re in luck as an official release date was shared today. In a tweet from Playtonic Friends, it was revealed that Lil Gator Game will release later this year on December 14 for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

For those unfamiliar, the game is being developed by MegaWobble and published by Playtonic Friends, a subsidiary of Playtonic Games known for titles like Yooka-Laylee. In the game, as its name suggests, players will be able to follow a cute little alligator as he explores an island brimming with friendly — and largely non-combative — activities.

More specifically, Lil Gator Game is touted as being focused on “adventure and play” in an open-world environment. On Steam, Lil Gator Game is described as follows:

There’s a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare!



Explore a lovingly crafted island full to the brim with areas to discover, friends to make and joy to be had. Each area of the island brings unique quests and characters to meet. Glide through the mountain tops and drop in on the Theatre Troupe kids, swing your stick sword through the forest with the Prep schoolers or find the ‘Cool Kids’ down in the Creaklands. With plenty more areas to discover, there's no knowing who you might run into!

Again, Lil Gator Game is set to release later this year on December 14 for Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms. For more on Lil Gator Game, be sure to check out the game on Steam and Switch, and add it to your wishlist if you haven’t already!

