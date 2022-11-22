All lore items - God of War Ragnarok Here's where to find every lore item in each realm in God of War Ragnarok, whether it's a marker, scroll, rune read, treasure map, or something else.

There is a lot of lore to unlock in God of War Ragnarok. Each realm has dozens of lore entries to unlock split between lore markers, rune reads, lore scrolls, and treasure maps. Finding all of these items is key to completing each area. Below is a list of every single lore item including those that do not count toward a realm’s lore total.

Before continuing further, know that while I do my best to avoid spoilers, some of these lore items are only available after you finish the game. As such, there will be mention of late-game areas, locations that allude to events, and the appearance of new items and features. Proceed with caution.

Svartalfheim lore items

Svartalfheim – Aurvangar Wetlands

Unsafe Roads



This lore marker is found in the Aurvangar Wetlands in Svartalfheim. To the north of the river (as it bends east) is a wooden tunnel you can squeeze under. Get out on the beach and climb the wall on the left. Go straight to find the marker.

Svartalfheim – Nidavellir

Shopping List



Source: Shacknews



Find the Shopping List lore scroll in Svartalfheim in Nidavellir near where you greet Sindri and Atreus gets a bow upgrade. It’s behind the statue of Odin, on the ground.

Mining Glory (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



A lore scroll (actually the Mining Glory Treasure Map) can be found in Nidavellir where the water fountain is located in the northeast of the town. Reaching the scroll requires completing the chapter, Forging Destiny. From the fountain, look to where the jet of air is located and climb up the ledge to find the lore scroll.

Svartalfheim – The Forge

Dear Overseer



Source: Shacknews



This scroll is by a wooden blacksmith building near the gate leading to the Forge in Svartalfheim. This is after the fight with the Dreki in the lakebed.

The Forge



Source: Shacknews



A rune read is etched into the wall beside the locked gate leading to the Forge in Svartalfheim. You cannot miss it. This is after the fight with the Dreki on your way to the mines to find Tyr.

Svartalfheim – Jarnsmida Pitmines

The Pit-Mine



Source: Shacknews



Found in the Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim. From the Nornir chest near the water duct and wheel obstacle, drop down to the left and follow the path around. It’s near one of the braziers.

Battle Orders

This scroll is found after finishing the game and returning to the Jarnsmida Pitmines in Svartalfheim. Defeat the enemies around the wreckage. If you don’t spot the scroll, it will be in your chest at the blacksmith.

Svartalfheim – The Applecore

The Vault



Source: Shacknews



Found in The Applecore mine in Svartalfheim. Immediately after Sindri’s shop, fire an arrow at the blockage to find the writing on the wall.

Cooperation



Source: Shacknews



The Cooperation marker is inside the Applecore mine in Svartalfheim. After searching behind the first door to find Tyr, jump over the water duct, turn right, and smash through the wooden boards to reach a lower level. This is the bottom of the central part of the mine where the ramp winds around.

Demise of Dagestr (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This lore item (the Demise of Dagestr Treasure Map) is found in Svartalfheim in the Applecore once you finish Forging Destiny. From the mystic gateway, use create a zipline to the other side. Go around the corner to the right and locate the jet of air. Climb up this wall to find the scroll on the ground.

Svartalfheim – Alberich Hollow

Fruits of Industry (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



There is a treasure map to find in Alberich Hollow in Svartalfheim. This place is accessible via Dragon Beach only after you complete Forging Destiny. Climb the wooden structure to the north, cross the wooden bridge, and fight down the path and through the caverns. You'll be blowing up debris with fire bombs as you go. The scroll is on the ground to the right at the end.

To the Prison



Source: Shacknews



Clear the enemies from the Remnants of Asgard in Svartalfheim at Alberich Hollow. This area is only available at the end of the main story.

Svartalfheim – Althjof’s Rig

Passion



Source: Shacknews



Found in Svartalfheim at the Althjof’s Rig on the higher level. To reach this, work your way up to the top of the machine and use Atreus’ sonic arrows to break some barrels. Shimmy around the edge, knock the chain down lower, climb down and use the wheel to position the swing at the top. Climb back up, swing across, and smash through the stone wall on the other side – the scroll is on the ground.

The Squasher



Source: Shacknews



Found on Althjof’s Rig in Svartalfheim. It’s in the lower section of the mining rig, accessed by smashing the stone floor. Work around the southwest side of the rig to reach a higher ledge you can jump off to smash the ground.

Svartalfheim – Radsvinn’s Rig

Climbing the Ladder



Source: Shacknews



Found in Svartalfheim on Radsvinn’s Rig. Search along the wooden wall behind the main rig to find the scroll on the ground.

Svartalfheim – Modvitnir’s Rig

Warning



Source: Shacknews



Found at Modvitnir’s Rig in Svartalfheim. There is a barking lizard enemy near it. Climb the wooden structure, swing across the gap, and drop down to reach the marker.

Svartalfheim – Dragon Beach

Don’t Breathe



Source: Shacknews



On Dragon Beach in Svartalfheim. Carved into the wood by the Nornir chest.

Svartalfheim – Lyngbakr Island

Regarding The Removal Of Resources



Source: Shacknews



Found in Svartalfheim on the Lyngbakr Island during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. After freeing the first fin, jump across the gap and climb the chain on the right. The marker is on the edge, overlooking the water.

Alfheim lore items

It's a good idea to try and acquire all of the lore items in the Temple of Light when you reach Alfheim. This saves having to backtrack through the area later on. The rest of the items can be easily acquired through natural exploration.

Alfheim – The Strond

Broken History



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is found in Alfheim in The Strond. Right after you travel through the portal as you follow The Path quest, you’ll see it etched at the base of a statue.

The Living Desert



Source: Shacknews



Found in Alfheim in The Strond, at the start of the area. Instead of squeezing through the gap in the wall to the right, drop down the cliff to the left to find the Lore Marker.

Alfheim – Temple of Light

The Bifrost Bridge



Another lore scroll can be found inside the Temple of Light in The Strond in Alfheim. After you jump across the hanging architecture with the help of Tyr, follow the path up the curving stairs and drop down a ledge on the left (look for the blue shimmering light).



After dropping down the ledge, follow the path right and then left to spot the scroll by a tree/roots (there is also a Legendary chest and Eye of Odin nearby).

Limitless



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is inside the Temple of Light in Alfheim. When you reach the very top (the elevator) and need to get Tyr’s help to spin a twilight crystal, get Atreus to destroy the sonic crystal on the right side statue. Go to the edge and use your Blades of Chaos to hop across to a platform. The runes are on the wall.

Alfheim – The Canyons

U-natur-liker



Source: Shacknews



This Lore Marker is in the Canyons in Alfheim, out front of Sindri’s shop.

Vulture’s Gold (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This treasure map scroll is found in the Canyons in Alfheim. This area is only accessible after completing the Temple of Light with Tyr. The wall near the mystic gateway will be smashed, grantig you access to the desert area. The scroll is on the ground near a body. Read over our Vulture's Gold Treasure Map guide for help locating the goodies.

Alfheim – The Barrens

The Desert of Our Ignorance



Source: Shacknews



Found in Alfheim in the Barrens, inside the huge skeleton to the north. Climb into the skull, up the ledges, defeat the enemies, and read the marker that’s to the side of the area.

The Tower’s Purpose



Source: Shacknews



Found to the north of the Barrens in Alfheim, at the back of an open-air tower or temple. There are some elves that you will need to defeat before you can read the marker..

Lost Pages – Alfheim – The Barrens



Source: Shacknews



This lore item is in the Barrens in Alfheim, to the north of the area in a temple. This area is only available once the sand clears after freeing the Hufgufa in the Below. Climb into the open-area structure, defeat the elves, and check the left side to find the scroll beside a Legendary chest. This is actually a part of the Favor, Lost Pages.

Gulon Call



Source: Shacknews



A maker is found in the east of the Barrens in Alfheim. It is in the large circular area where you can find the Berserker Gravestone.

Alfheim – The Below

Patience



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is in The Below in Alfheim. This is a cave system in the Barrens. Work your way through the cave until you reach a room with three red nodes to destroy (and a lot of twilight rocks). Climb the wall and from the vantage point, throw the Leviathan axe through the nodes. Drop down and look for the runes on the wall.

Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands

The Enlightened One



Source: Shacknews



Found in the Forbidden Sands of Alfheim. Go to the northwest side to find the statue of Freyr. Solve the light puzzle to activate the lore marker. To solve the puzzle, place the crystals in the top pedestals to shine lights at the statue.

Bjarg Stormr



Source: Shacknews



Located in the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. This lore marker is up on a ledge to the west of the area (to the left of the hole where the Hufgufa is released).

An Examination of Temporal Significance



Source: Shacknews



This lore scroll is found in Alfheim in the Forbidden Sands in the Elven Sanctum to the northeast. It is on one of the tables near the lore marker.

Rules of the Sanctum



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is inside the Elven Sanctum in the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Enter the sanctum and you will see it directly across from you, below the large statue.

Lost Pages – Alfheim – The Forbidden Sands



Source: Shacknews



This lore items is in the Elven Sanctum to the northeast of the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Find the scroll on a table to the left of the lore marker. This is one of the Lost Pages needed to craft a relic.

The Arbiters of Knowledge



Source: Shacknews



Found in the Elven Sanctum in the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Enter the sanctum, turn around, and climb up the ledge on the left to find the lore marker.

Forgotten Tower (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



Found inside the Elven Sanctum to the northeast of the Forbidden Sands in Alfheim. Enter the sanctum, turn around and climb up the ledge on the right. The scroll is on a shelf. This is actually the Forgotten Tower Treasure Map.

Alfheim – The Burrows

Sacrifice



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is found in Alfheim in the Forbidden Sands to the northwest of The Barrens. It is located in The Burrows below ground during the Song of the Sands quest. Find it etched onto the wall further into the cavern.

Vanaheim lore items

There are a whole lot of lore items to find in Vanaheim. This realm could take quite a while to complete.

Vanaheim – Eastern Barri Woods

Verdant



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Eastern Barri Woods. This is along the main path after you use the Blades of Chaos to break down a wooden barricade. The runes are etched into the wall of the building. The first time you visit here, an enemy will teleport away.

The Aesir Promise



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Eastern Barri Woods upon returning with Kratos and Atreus. The scroll is on the ground in a winding path that leads to a Nornir chest. When looking at the map, it’s right near the golden structure.

Vanaheim – The Abandoned Village

Prayer to Freya



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Abandoned Village. Along the main path you will use a crane to jump through two huts. Go down the wooden walkway to see the runes carved into the stone wall.

Chores



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Abandoned Village. It is on the ground near some crates in the center of the village. Reach this area by rotating the crane to hop across from the second hut.

Vanaheim – Western Barri Woods

Harmony



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Western Barri Woods. This marker is by the edge of a cliff along the main path through the game. It’s overlooking a migration of wildebeests.

Vanaheim – Freyr’s Camp

Freyr’s Lament



Source: Shacknews



Found in Freyr’s Camp in Vanaheim. Directly opposite Brok’s temporary shop is another empty tent where you’ll find the scroll on the ground.

Vanaheim Lullaby



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim, in Freyr’s Camp between two canoes that are leaning up against some tree roots and rocks. This is discovered when you return to Vanaheim with Atreus and must access Freyr’s camp from the south.

Vanaheim – The Plains

The Path of Lies



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in The Plains during the quest, Scent of Survival. It is dropped by a traveller sitting on a cliff to the right of the mystic gateway. This one doesn’t actually count as a lore item in the map checklist.

The Blind Guest



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in The Plains at night. Dropped by a traveller found to the south, left of the mystic gateway near where you arrived.

The Destination



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Plains at night, dropped by a traveller to the northwest. To get this scroll, you must have first completed the Favor, Return of the River. This side quest is available in The Jungle, an area to the south of the Plains. Once done, return to the Plains and cross the water to the west, past the lightning bolt. Continue toward the upper-right area to encounter the traveller who will drop this scroll once defeated.

Seidr



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in The Plains. It is right by a mystic gateway, behind the blacksmith.

Apology



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in Vanaheim in The Plains. Reaching this one can be a bit tricky, as it must be done at night. The lore is behind the locked gate that has poisonous gas blocking it to the northwest of the area. To clear the gas, start at the gate and wrap around the area to the right. You will come across a coffin and potentially another traveller. Stand near the coffin to spot the bucket to freeze with the Leviathan axe. While it’s frozen, run back around to the gate and open it. The marker is on the left side of the gate.

Stupidity



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in The Plains, up on a plateau to the west. This is an area that is only accessible once the Favor, Return of the River, is completed. Use the canoe to travel west at night to the boat dock. Look left to see some grapple points up to a zipline. Travel down the zipline to an area filled with poison buckets and enemies – the lore marker is by the furthest poison bucket.

A Scar is Born (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This lore scroll (a treasure map: A Scar is Born) is in Vanaheim in the Plains. It is on the little island where the Yggdrasil Rift is located. Complete the Favor, Return of the River, to gain access to the island. This side quest is available via the Jungle just to the south of the Plains. Check out our Scar is Born Treasure Map guide to help locate the buried treasure.

Lost Pages – Vanaheim – The Plains



Source: Shacknews



Another of the Lost Pages lore items can be found in Vanaheim in the Plains (this may be part of The Jungle). It is located high above the Wishing Well, which is accessible via the Sinkholes in the east.

Vanaheim – The Sinkholes

Everything Ends



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in Vanaheim in the Sinkholes in the Crate. It is just after the zipline down into the sinkhole, through a tunnel filled with poisonous gas. Find it beside a tunnel leading underground and across from a mystic gateway.

Vanaheim – The Jungle

Unforgiven



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in The Jungle, accessible at night via the Plains. It is at the wall of the dam which is found during the Favor, Return of the River.

City of Possibility



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Jungle, the area to the south of the Plains. It is down a well as you complete the Favor, Path of Destruction. This is only available once you finish the Favor, Return of the River. It is at the bottom of a well, on the right hand wall when you exit the trap. To reach this location, canoe through the river to the east and through the small tunnel. Find the dock, climb up and into the arena and defeat the ogres (the ones that were throwing rocks at you when you first entered). Find the interact point to create a tunnel through the vines and follow this new path up to the wall. Shuffle through the space into the large area where skeletons and other remains are found. Drop down the hole, throw your axe at the spinner, and freeze the gear to keep it locked. The rune read is on your right.

Vanaheim – Pilgrim’s Landing

Dead on Arrival



Source: Shacknews



This marker is in Vanaheim in the Pilgrim’s Landing. From the boat dock, lower the drawbridge and head into the next area. Defeat the enemies and look toward the second drawbridge to spot the marker on the left.

Vanaheim – River Delta

Nonviolence



Source: Shacknews



This lore scroll is in Vanaheim in the River Delta. It is reached by accessing a boat dock to the southeast of Pilgrim’s Landing near where the red tree is on the map. From the dock, run up the stairs, past the Yggdrasil Rift, jump across the gap, and look to the right of the coffin.

Living Masterpiece



Source: Shacknews



A lore marker can be found in Vanaheim in the River Delta. It is right beside the blacksmith near the mystic gateway.

Vanaheim – Noatun’s Garden

Under the Rainbow (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This scroll (Under the Rainbow Treasure Map) is found in Noatun’s Garden in Vanaheim. It is on the north side of the area (left of the trolls), tucked in the corner beside the building that contains a Legendary chest.

Golrab of the Ashes and Frost



Source: Shacknews



This marker is found in Vanaheim in Noatun’s Garden beside the two frozen trolls.

Garden’s Progress



Source: Shacknews



Another marker is found in Vanaheim in Noatun’s Garden. It is on top of the building on the south side of the area. To reach it, climb the side of the building near the poison bucket.

Vanaheim – Cliffside Ruins

Call to Arms



Source: Shacknews



Another lore marker is located in the Cliffside Ruins in Vanaheim. It is found after sliding down the chain near the raised drawbridge that leads back to the blacksmith shop. This area is accessed by traveling south down the river during the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. You will need to go through the Veiled Passage, which has a path through the cliff.

Vanaheim – Goddess Falls

Anything I Can Do



Source: Shacknews



Another lore marker is found in the Goddess Falls area of Vanaheim. Climb the cliff to the west and look inside the small cave to spot it. Be careful of the exploring plants.

Vanaheim – The Veiled Passage

Seidr Sacrifice



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in Vanaheim in the Veiled Passage. This area is only available once you have the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. Head south down the river until you hit the Goddess Falls and then travel east into a cavern. From the beach, go into the hole in the wall with the exploding plants and climb to the top. Find the marker is inside a small room.

Vanaheim – Vanir Shrine

There are seven lore items to find in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim. This area is only accessible during the Favor, Freya's Missing Peace.

The Feast



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim, a location to the far south. Enter the shrine and look to the right to spot it.

The Giant’s Toes (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This lore scrolls (The Giant’s Toes Treasure Map) is in Vanaheim in the Vanir Shrine. Enter the shrine and go to the right side of the stairs to find it. This shrine is accessible during the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace.

Traitor



Source: Shacknews



Found in Vanaheim in the Vanir Shrine. Enter the shrine, go to the door on the left and open it using Sigil arrows to light the fires at the same time (use the three circles on the door for guidance). Follow the path up to find the message on the wall.

The Blessing of Two



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim. Enter the shrine, go through the door on the left (opened by lighting both braziers above it), and follow the path all the way to the top. The marker is on the western side of the open area.

The Auburn Crown



Source: Shacknews



Found in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim as you progress through the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. After clearing the left side and activating the etching stone to read the rune, head to the right-hand side. Lower the drawbridge, follow the path up, and find the marker in the open room.

Abandoned



Source: Shacknews



This lore scrolls is in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim to the deep south. It is only available once you have the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. After clearing both sides of the shrine and summoning the full rune, read it and cross the bridge. The scroll is on the other side.

The Ceremony



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is in the Vanir Shrine in Vanaheim. It is found at the end of the Favor, Freya’s Missing Peace. As you’re leaving the final room in the shrine, spot it to the right of the exit.

Midgard lore items

Midgard – Lower Wildwoods

Winter-Man?



Source: Shacknews



Found in the Lower Wildwoods in Midgard as you follow Atreus to the old temple as part of the main quest. After using the rope zipline, squeeze through a rock wall and you’ll see on the stone along the right side of the ledge.

The Ashen God



Source: Shacknews



This lore scroll is found in the Lower Wildwoods in Midgard right after the fight with the Huntress/Stalker. Climb the wall and instead of following Atreus right, go left to spot the scroll down a little drop.

Midgard – Lake of Nine

Tyr’s Helmet



Source: Shacknews



A rune read is found in Midgard in the Lake of Nine, just northeast of Tyr’s Temple. Look for the helmet on the map, the rune is etched into the jaw guard.

Tyr’s Spear



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is in Midgard at the Lake of Nine. Found to the east of Tyr’s Temple etched into the remnants of the statue’s spear.

Tyr’s Left Bracer



Source: Shacknews



Find this rune read in Midgard in the Lake of Nine, beside Sindri’s shop in the north. Look for the mystic gateway.

Tyr’s Right Bracer



Source: Shacknews



Another rune read is found in Midgard in the Lake of Nine to the north, on the arm of Tyr’s statue. Use the Blades of Chaos to remove the bramble blocking it.

Defend the Prison

Once you complete the main story, return to Midgard and go to the bridge at Tyr's Temple. Clear the enemies from the wreckage and look for the scroll an enemy drops. If you don't see it, the game will deliver it to your nearest blacksmith box.

Receipt of Purchase



Source: Shacknews



This scroll is found in Midgard at the Lake of Nine, south of Tyr’s Temple. You will need to complete Forging Destiny to be able to destroy some of the snow, granting access to a small outcropping near the Lost Treasury location. The scroll is on the ground beside the Mystical Heirloom relic. (Use this relic to awaken the frozen troll statues around the realms)

Midgard – The Oarsmen

An Accursed Name



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is found in Midgard below the Oarsmen location in the Shores of Nine. This area is accessible as part of the Favor, Sigrun’s Curse.

Midgard – The Derelict Outpost

Blodugr Steinn



Source: Shacknews



Another lore marker is found in Midgard at the Derelict Outpost. It’s around the corner from the frozen troll statue.

The Death of Helgi



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is found in the Derelict Outpost in Midgard. It is right at the end of the area, after you raise the crane, swing it around, and jump across the chasm. Climb the wall to find the marker overlooking the whole area.

Midgard – The Lost Treasury

Love’s End



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is found in the Lost Treasury in Midgard. It is only available at the end of the Sigrun’s Curse Favor. Accessing this requires solving the shield puzzle that blocks the entrance as well as finding the parts of the keys, located at the Oarsmen and in the Derelict Outpost.

Lost Pages – Midgard – Lost Treasury



Source: Shacknews



Another lore item (a scroll) is found in the Lost Treasury in Midgard. This is only accessible after completing the Favor, Sigrun’s Curse. Climb the chain in the treasury room and then use the height to smash through the floor to find the scroll. This is actually one of the Lost Pages as part of the Labor by the same name.

Midgard – Raider Fort

Viking's Gift (Treasure Map)



Source: Shacknews



This lore scroll (the Viking's Gift Treasure Map) is at the Raider Fort in Midgard, just south of the Svartalfheim tower. It is on the ground at the back of the arena.

Helheim lore items

Hraevelgr



Source: Shacknews



This lore marker is found in Helheim in Helgrind (right on the border of Shipyard of the Fallen). This is accessible after progressing through Helheim during the quest step, Reunion. It is found on your way out of Helheim, beyond another locked gate puzzle.

Prayer to Hraesvelgr



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is found in Helheim in Helgrind, along the main path that Kratos follows. The runes are on a ledge you must climb to reach another ledge after you blow up some ice.

Muspelheim lore items

Valhalla Rises



Source: Shacknews



This rune read is found in Muspelheim in the Burning Cliffs. Only available after finishing the main story. It is down from the mystic gateway to the south, right below the words “Burning Cliffs” on the map.

Next Steps

This drops after defeating the enemies around the Remnant of Asgard in Muspelheim at the end of the game.

Jotunheim lore items

The Tree



Source: Shacknews



This Lore Scroll is in Jotunheim, in the Ironwoods. When you pass under the chain mail, go left and climb up a block. There will be some wood you can smash, allowing you to pick up the scroll. This is the ledge you need to climb to get a vantage point to free the grapple point.

Asgard lore items

On Gjallarhorn



This lore scroll is collected automatically during a cutscene later in the game. This one cannot be missed.

Finding all of the lore items in God of War Ragnarok is going to take some time. While lore markers and rune reads are easy to spot, lore scrolls and treasure maps can be difficult to see. For more collectible guides, check out the Shacknews God of War Ragnarok page.