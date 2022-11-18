How to evolve Charcadet - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here is how you can evolve Charcadet into Armarogue or Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a slew of new Pokemon to discover, capture, and train. This includes a new duo of Fire-Types, Armarogue and Ceruledge. Interestingly enough, these similarly designed creatures both evolve from the same Pokemon, Charcadet. If you’ve managed to catch one and want to know how you can add an Armarogue or Ceruledge to your team, we can show you how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Charcadet - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet



Source: Nintendo

To evolve Charcadet, you’ll need to use either Auspicious Armor or Malicious Armor on the Pokemon. Auspicious Armor will evolve Charcadet into Armarogue and is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Malicious Armor will evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge and is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Either item can be obtained by speaking to the woman by the fountain in Zapapico. She’ll offer to trade you the evolution item for 10 Sinistea Chips.

Where to get Sinistea Chips

Sinistea Chips are a Pokemon material that drops after catching or defeating a wild Sinistea. Sinistea can be found outside of Alfornada in the southwest corner of the Paldea region. It only drops a small amount of Sinistea Chips, so you’ll need to defeat several in order to get enough to trade with the woman in Zapapico.

Since Armarogue and Ceruledge are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet respectively, you’ll need to trade with a friend in order to get the item needed if you want the Pokemon not found in your game. You could also trade a friend and have them evolve it for you.

Now that you know how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can add the powerful new Pokemon to your team. For more insightful guides as you make your way through the Paldea region, consider visiting our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topic page.