Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameElden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

How to evolve Charcadet - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here is how you can evolve Charcadet into Armarogue or Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a slew of new Pokemon to discover, capture, and train. This includes a new duo of Fire-Types, Armarogue and Ceruledge. Interestingly enough, these similarly designed creatures both evolve from the same Pokemon, Charcadet. If you’ve managed to catch one and want to know how you can add an Armarogue or Ceruledge to your team, we can show you how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Charcadet - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

ceruledge in Pokemon Violet.

Source: Nintendo

To evolve Charcadet, you’ll need to use either Auspicious Armor or Malicious Armor on the Pokemon. Auspicious Armor will evolve Charcadet into Armarogue and is exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet. Malicious Armor will evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge and is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. Either item can be obtained by speaking to the woman by the fountain in Zapapico. She’ll offer to trade you the evolution item for 10 Sinistea Chips.

Where to get Sinistea Chips

The woman that trades the Auspicious Armor and Malicious Armor.

Sinistea Chips are a Pokemon material that drops after catching or defeating a wild Sinistea. Sinistea can be found outside of Alfornada in the southwest corner of the Paldea region. It only drops a small amount of Sinistea Chips, so you’ll need to defeat several in order to get enough to trade with the woman in Zapapico.

Since Armarogue and Ceruledge are exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet respectively, you’ll need to trade with a friend in order to get the item needed if you want the Pokemon not found in your game. You could also trade a friend and have them evolve it for you.

Now that you know how to evolve Charcadet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can add the powerful new Pokemon to your team. For more insightful guides as you make your way through the Paldea region, consider visiting our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola