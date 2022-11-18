Shacknews Dump - November 18, 2022 It's another week of Twitter getting worse as further news spins in gaming and technology, and we're here to unpack it on The Dump!

It would appear that Twitter is still around… for now, and for better or worse. That said, there’s still plenty to talk about there and we’ve got tons of other hot gaming news coming your way for today’s Shacknews Dump as well!

On this November 18 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re looking at the latest chaos in the Elon-run era of Twitter, including the delay of Twitter Blue, his failed ultimatum to workers, and the decision to unban Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin, and the Babylon Bee. Meanwhile, we also look at the latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest results. Did your team come out on top? Of course, we have to talk about the Fuecoco in the room and chat about the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Catch all these topics and more as we go live with the Shacknews Dump at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Dump:

<hr>

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your viewership and support mean a lot to us and push us to continue to make our livestream shows better. If you’d like to support our livestream projects further, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It can be free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription to link up to your Twitch account. That gets you a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw that sub our way we’d be happy to have it.

We’re watching while Twitter burns, but there’s still other hot stories in the gaming and tech space. Check it out as we discuss them on this week’s Shacknews Dump shortly!