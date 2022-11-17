Evening Reading - November 17, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry thjat it is a little late tonight. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The music video for the #SonicFrontiers song "Vandalize" by @ONEOKROCK_japan has dropped.



What do you think of this #Sonic jam?



You can also read our full review of the game here: https://t.co/KluMOoZsuv pic.twitter.com/MTiWATUV68 — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 17, 2022

Twitter is probably not dying yet, but people on the platform certainly think it is

elon's tenure at twitter pic.twitter.com/wIHqPcBxFS — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 18, 2022

Elon should stick to his day jobs.

While we’re still here…this is being projected at Twitter HQ in SF 🤣 not all heroes wear capes



H/t @christoq pic.twitter.com/YVBu4TbVhw — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 18, 2022

Shacknews in that Sonic Frontiers Accolades Trailer

Going super fast.

More LEGA Super Mario stuff?

Make your LEGO Super Mario levels even more fun with new Expansion Sets and Character Packs arriving January 1st, 2023!



Learn more: https://t.co/w2E82clioz pic.twitter.com/ad9VNnzGBU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 16, 2022

Yes, please.

Sports?

Don’t know what sport this is but I’m riveted. pic.twitter.com/f1WgGgbTHV — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2022

Err something.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 17, 2022.

26 years ago today, The Rock made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia 🤙🏼 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/734EOLpzyx — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 17, 2022

