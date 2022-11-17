Evening Reading - November 17, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Sorry thjat it is a little late tonight. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
The music video for the #SonicFrontiers song "Vandalize" by @ONEOKROCK_japan has dropped.— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 17, 2022
What do you think of this #Sonic jam?
You can also read our full review of the game here: https://t.co/KluMOoZsuv pic.twitter.com/MTiWATUV68
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review: The World is your Cloyster
- Goat Simulator 3 review: Goat Theft Auto
- PAX East 2023 announces March dates, badges on sale now
- F-Zero-like Aero GPX's Kickstarter campaign ends with 162% of its funding goal
- 2023 video game release dates calendar
- Destiny 2 to get new competitive ranking system & other Crucible changes
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Twitter is probably not dying yet, but people on the platform certainly think it is
elon's tenure at twitter pic.twitter.com/wIHqPcBxFS— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 18, 2022
Elon should stick to his day jobs.
While we’re still here…this is being projected at Twitter HQ in SF 🤣 not all heroes wear capes— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 18, 2022
H/t @christoq pic.twitter.com/YVBu4TbVhw
Shacknews in that Sonic Frontiers Accolades Trailer
Going super fast.
More LEGA Super Mario stuff?
Make your LEGO Super Mario levels even more fun with new Expansion Sets and Character Packs arriving January 1st, 2023!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 16, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/w2E82clioz pic.twitter.com/ad9VNnzGBU
Yes, please.
Sports?
Don’t know what sport this is but I’m riveted. pic.twitter.com/f1WgGgbTHV— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2022
Err something.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 17, 2022.
26 years ago today, The Rock made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia 🤙🏼 @TheRock pic.twitter.com/734EOLpzyx— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) November 17, 2022
What are you up to tonight?
Aardvark the Forgetful Editor posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 17, 2022