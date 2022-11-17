Disabled Twitter employee sues company over Musk's work from home ban A recently terminated Twitter employee is claiming Musk's new policies against working from home violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The news doesn’t seem to stop when it comes to Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter. On top of everything else that seems to be going on at the company at the moment, a former employee is now suing over Musk’s recent policy change on working from home claiming it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As some of you may recall, just the other day Musk told Twitter employees that he would be changing work from home policies and that he would assume that if they didn’t show up to work at the office, they were quitting. According to a recent report by Reuters, former employee Dmitry Borodaenko, an engineering manager who works and lives in California filed the class-action lawsuit after being fired for not complying with the new policy. The lawsuit claims it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by not offering reasonable accommodations for workers with disabilities and that Borodaenko and other employees were wrongfully terminated.

This is not the only lawsuit that Musk could potentially be facing in California either. It would seem that some of the contractors that he let go when he recently laid off 3,700 employees may not have been given the 60-day notice that California law requires either.

Twitter’s Slack currently has hundreds of employees giving the 🫡 emoji, meaning they decided to not stay for Musk’s “Twitter 2.0” cultural reset. The company had just under 3,000 employees remaining before the deadline to say “yes” or not hit 20 min ago. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 17, 2022

Musk also recently sent out an email to employees telling them that they would need to be ready to get “hardcore” and work long hours at a high intensity level or they could leave with severance. Many employees have opted to take the severance package and are announcing their departure from the company by tweeting out a salute emoji from their personal accounts.

It would appear that a large number of employees are opting to leave the company rather than face the demands that Twitter’s new owner is putting on them. It is unclear what kind of ramifications this latest legal battle will have for Musk or his vision for Twitter, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as the story continues. In the meantime, you can catch up on all our previous Twitter and Musk coverage right here at Shacknews.