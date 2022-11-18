How to craft TMs - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here's how you can craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet change a lot about the traditional franchise formula, including Technical Machines (TMs). While TMs are still in the game, the way that you go about acquiring them is a bit different. Some can still be found in the overworld and gifted by random characters, but the majority of them will need to be crafted. Let’s get into how you can craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To craft TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to visit a Pokemon Center and interact with the TM Machine. It’s the green station next to the nurse and cashier. Here you can craft TMs in order to teach your Pokemon different moves. Each TM recipe requires Pokemon Materials and LP (League Points). Pokemon Materials are a new resource gathered by catching and defeating wild Pokemon. There are materials for each species of Pokemon, with specific materials needed to craft TMs of that corresponding type. For example, the Fire Fang TM recipe requires Houndour Fangs.

LP is earned through interacting with Tera Raid crystals in the overworld and is also given as a reward for completing Team Star bases. It’s a required resource for every TM recipe. LP can also be used as currency when buying items, but we recommend saving it for your TMs as you can buy other items with standard Pokemon Dollars.

You will need to unlock TM recipes in order to craft them in the first place. Recipes are unlocked after completing Gyms and progressing through the story. Be sure to periodically check to see what new recipes you have available. If there’s a TM you want to craft but don’t have the materials, you can select the “Watch” option to bookmark it. While roaming, tap the right-directional button to see the status of your tracked recipes.

