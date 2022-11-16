ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 262 Get your pinballs ready for Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re finally going to celebrate the newest generation of Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet, releasing this week. We’re taking things in a different direction by playing a Pokémon game you might not ever remember exists. That being said, we’re playing Pokémon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire for the Game Boy Advance on the Wii U. This game allows the player to catch Pokémon from the Hoenn region by playing pinball.

The 3rd generation of Pokémon added gameplay mechanics to the games like Pokémon abilities for example. The Pokémon games on the GBA could be seen as the first time Pokémon tried to change the way the games were played. It’s interesting to think this way since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are trying to take the series in a whole new direction as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if I can become a pinball wizard and Pokémon master!

Catch as many Pokemon as you can! Just don't tilt the table!

