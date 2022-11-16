Free League Publishing interview: Crafting systems & the new edition of LotR We spoke with the co-founder and CEO of Free League Publishing to discuss their latest projects.

Free League Publishing is one of the bigger names when it comes to the world of TTRPGs. With a slew of original and licensed games under their belts, Free League Publishing is the creative force behind a lot of beloved tabletop experiences. We spoke with the company’s co-founder to learn more about what’s going into their latest projects.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke sat down with Free League Publishing co-founder and CEO Thomas Härenstam to discuss the company’s latest creative endeavors. In the interview, Härenstam spoke about The One Ring, Free League’s Lord of the Rings game. It will soon receive a 5e update, bringing it in line with other modern TTRPGs. “It’s a complete rework and follow-up of the second edition of The One Ring,” Härenstam says. He goes on to say that it was important for the team to capture the Tolkein vibe when working on the game.

We also asked the CEO about making the books that serve as the aid for TTRPGs. “That’s a big process… I think Alien and Bladerunner at least took about two years.” He explained that there is a heavy brainstorming and research process early on, which includes playing a lot of games and studying other titles.

The full chat with Härenstam is an insightful look at what goes on behind the scenes at one of the most prolific companies in the TTRPG space.