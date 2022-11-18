How to upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here's how you can upgrade Miraidon and Koraidon's traversal abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is home to the Paldea region, a vast land that you’re free to explore however you desire. That exploration is done on the back of the legendary Pokemon Koraidon (Pokemon Scarlet) or Miraidon (Pokemon Violet). As you progress through the game, these Pokemon will unlock new methods of traversal, including air and sea travel. Let’s go over exactly how you can upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet



Source: Game Freak

To upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon, you will need to complete missions in the Path of Legends storyline. One of the three primary stories in Scarlet and Violet, Path of Legends involves hunting down different Titan Pokemon and battling them. When you defeat a Titan Pokemon, Koraidon/Miraidon will consume the rare Herba Mystica, granting them power. Here are the following upgrades given for defeating each Titan Pokemon

First Titan Pokemon - Dash

Second Titan Pokemon - Jump boost

Third Titan Pokemon - Water traversal

Fourth Titan Pokemon - Glide

Fifth Titan Pokemon - Climb surfaces

While you can battle the five Titan Pokemon in any order you like, the order that new abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon are unlocked will remain the same. It’s important to get these upgrades as they’re necessary for accessing certain areas of the map that contain rare items, characters, and Pokemon to interact with. If you want to explore the Paldea region with no restrictions, consider prioritizing the Path of Legends missions as you make your way through the game.

That’s how you can upgrade Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re interested in learning more about the Titan Pokemon featured in the game, we’ve got those details for you as well. For more assistance as you explore the Paldea region, visit Shacknews’ Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topic page.