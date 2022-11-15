Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 15, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for the latest edition of Evening Reading!
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to another fine Tuesday night, Shackers. It’s that sweet spot where it’s about time to climb over the hill of the week and coast into the weekend, but as always, there’s just one more order of business before that. Evening Reading, of course. We hope you’ve enjoyed another full day of news and posting, but now it’s time to wind down. Enjoy, won’t you?

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Gotta cook fast!

Of course Sonic doesn’t season his meat. That takes time and patience!

A rude awakening

I’d probably pee myself a little if I woke up to look right in the eyes of a two-ton land mammal. Dog played it smart on the retreat.

Take flight, you fools!

If you strike a Cucco, you had best be ready to be struck back by all of the Cuccos.

They bite, they besties

I hope Totodile is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so I can form the Chomp Squad.\

Feed da awesome opossum

This little guy needs waffles, stat. Help them won’t you?

Keanu Reeves has always been a cool nerd

Dude looked like he was living his best life even at the beginning of his career.

$3.4 million for the kids!!!

That’s good stuff. Extra Life comes through for those in need again. Well played by all contributors over Game Day weekend.

And that’s a heartwarming wrap on today’s edition of the Evening Reading. We hope you enjoyed the news and our final post of the day. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget about Mercury, where you can contribute as little as a dollar a month to help keep the site going strong! Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets! That’s our free app on iOS and Android where you can upload pics of pets and engage in the ultimate battle of cuteness. You’ll also find my sweet Flaff there, sometimes in her big princess bed.

A mini-Aussie shepherd giving you the bleps from her princess bed.
Bleps never come easy from Flaff, but when they do, they're real good.

That’s that, friendos. Hope you’re having a good night. Playing any good games or checking out any good TV? Sound off in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

