Evening Reading - November 14, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million units

In a press release, Bandai Namco notes that by the end of September, Elden Ring had sold a total of 17.5 million units worldwide. 

The ultimate battle of USA coffee

Which coffee do you think will win?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Monday without some sudoku to help ease you into the night!

Comedy, and parody, is now legal on Twitter

Just make sure you structure your jokes correctly.

Limited Edition Xbox consoles

Bring back translucent consoles.

The mustache reveal

Incredible facial hair.

What's this cat doing?

He's laying an egg!

Lance has a good giggle at Elon

I think we all feel the same way.

Cat-like reflexes

That kick was amazing.

Is it real?

You can never be too sure now.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Rad having a sleep with his tail curled up around his nose

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 14, 2022 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 14, 2022

    • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 14, 2022 9:22 PM

      HA HA HA those cat clips :D

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 14, 2022 10:42 PM

      Huh. Lance Reddick has an infectious laugh.

    • SerfaSam mercury mega
      reply
      November 15, 2022 12:31 AM

      I hope you all watched the USA coffee drinking experiment. Basically, James Hoffmann tries out store-bought coffee and pits them against one another. He tastes them blind, unaware of which one is which.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 15, 2022 12:37 AM

        I will :(

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 15, 2022 12:52 AM

        Man this guy really likes coffee

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          November 15, 2022 1:00 AM

          Ha ha ha he damn near spat that Starbuck Pike Place shit out

