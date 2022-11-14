Evening Reading - November 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Pentiment review: God willing
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn review: Exceptionally repolished strategy
- 7 Tower Thoughts - Telesto
- Among Us VR feels like a far more immersive way to doubt your friends
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update arrives this December
- Immutable Co-founder issues statement on FTX, says Web3 game company has 3.5 years of cash runway
- Softbank (9984) Vision Fund lost $9.8 billion on investments in Q2 2023
- Amazon (AMZN) to reportedly lay off 10,000 employees ahead of holiday season
- The Game Awards 2022 nominees and how to vote
- Splatoon 3 Chill Season update brings new weapons, maps & more in December
Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million units
In a press release, Bandai Namco notes that by the end of September, Elden Ring had sold a total of 17.5 million units worldwide.
The ultimate battle of USA coffee
Which coffee do you think will win?
Your daily dose of sudoku
It wouldn't be a Monday without some sudoku to help ease you into the night!
Comedy, and parody, is now legal on Twitter
elon musk [parody] [humor] [any individuals in this text (referred to henceforth as “the tweet”) are named on a satirical basis] [the tweet is not a statement of fact, with protection as codified in 17 USC §107 & affirmed in Hustler Mag v Falwell (1988)]: boy i love sippin piss— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 7, 2022
Just make sure you structure your jokes correctly.
Limited Edition Xbox consoles
#weekofxbox Day 2 😎— Luke - tufsig_collects (@tufsig_collects) November 9, 2022
How good are translucent consoles, especially original Xbox Consoles 💚
The Halo CE and Crystal OG Console Bundles 👌@XboxANZ @Xbox @XboxAmbassadors #XboxShare #Xbox #halo #XboxLive #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/6d55Wyjx5q
Bring back translucent consoles.
The mustache reveal
November 10, 2022
Incredible facial hair.
What's this cat doing?
meu gato pôs um ovo pic.twitter.com/bpHKuJO0g2— gatos fazendo gatices 😼 (@gatinarios) November 9, 2022
He's laying an egg!
Lance has a good giggle at Elon
I am a human being, and as such, I can be petty. pic.twitter.com/7xR8llVfGi— Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) November 12, 2022
I think we all feel the same way.
Cat-like reflexes
When purrfect plan backfires..🐈🧹🐾😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uh6pHKsZpY— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) November 13, 2022
That kick was amazing.
Is it real?
November 14, 2022
You can never be too sure now.
