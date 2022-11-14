Evening Reading - November 14, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million units

In a press release, Bandai Namco notes that by the end of September, Elden Ring had sold a total of 17.5 million units worldwide.

The ultimate battle of USA coffee

Which coffee do you think will win?

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a Monday without some sudoku to help ease you into the night!

Comedy, and parody, is now legal on Twitter

elon musk [parody] [humor] [any individuals in this text (referred to henceforth as “the tweet”) are named on a satirical basis] [the tweet is not a statement of fact, with protection as codified in 17 USC §107 & affirmed in Hustler Mag v Falwell (1988)]: boy i love sippin piss — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 7, 2022

Just make sure you structure your jokes correctly.

Limited Edition Xbox consoles

Bring back translucent consoles.

The mustache reveal

Incredible facial hair.

What's this cat doing?

meu gato pôs um ovo pic.twitter.com/bpHKuJO0g2 — gatos fazendo gatices 😼 (@gatinarios) November 9, 2022

He's laying an egg!

Lance has a good giggle at Elon

I am a human being, and as such, I can be petty. pic.twitter.com/7xR8llVfGi — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) November 12, 2022

I think we all feel the same way.

Cat-like reflexes

That kick was amazing.

Is it real?

You can never be too sure now.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? Download Shackpets for free! Vote on pet battles to help decide which photo is cuter, upload your own pet photos to let the community vote, or just scroll the Latest Pets feed!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.