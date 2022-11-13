Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 13, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Time to learn about coffee

James Hoffmann, whom I've mentioned before in Weekend Discussion and Evening Reading, is a coffee connoisseur and expert. From what I know about coffee in North America, some of these questions and answers might help everyone get a better coffee experience. 

And now we learn about the scale of the universe

The scale of the universe will never cease to amaze me. There are so many mysteries about it that I pains me to think we may never understand it fully.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without some sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle where each line must sum to the same value (there are a whole lot of lines). Where would you even start in a puzzle like this?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Will Forge help Halo Infinite?

Looking forward to seeing what comes of this mode.

Some excellent coasters

I think I'm going to need to find these.

The spookiest galaxy

It looks like an actual skull.

Time to for some good feelings

This dog is such a great painter!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. What are you up to this weekend?

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping

Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

