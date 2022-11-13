Weekend Discussion - November 13, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Time to learn about coffee

James Hoffmann, whom I've mentioned before in Weekend Discussion and Evening Reading, is a coffee connoisseur and expert. From what I know about coffee in North America, some of these questions and answers might help everyone get a better coffee experience.

And now we learn about the scale of the universe

The scale of the universe will never cease to amaze me. There are so many mysteries about it that I pains me to think we may never understand it fully.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It wouldn't be a lovely Sunday evening without some sudoku. Today, Simon tackles a puzzle where each line must sum to the same value (there are a whole lot of lines). Where would you even start in a puzzle like this?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Will Forge help Halo Infinite?

Scripting game logic like this in Forge will help create incredibly unique experiences – all within Halo Infinite. We're just getting started 💯 https://t.co/OMbz2ENqyi — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 13, 2022

Looking forward to seeing what comes of this mode.

Some excellent coasters

Video Game Coasters by Drought (2022) pic.twitter.com/YCLBHVrdcs — eccö archive (@3CC0__) November 11, 2022

I think I'm going to need to find these.

The spookiest galaxy

The Rosette Nebula legit looks like a human skull. pic.twitter.com/gyjTalZ4if — Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 9, 2022

It looks like an actual skull.

Time to for some good feelings

If you’re having a bad day watch this pic.twitter.com/OAZxfx0C1B — 🌈Dr. Frizzle @swilua@mastodon.world (@Swilua) November 9, 2022

This dog is such a great painter!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

