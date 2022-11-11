Shacknews Dump - November 11, 2022 It's been a wacky week in social media and gaming, so we've got plenty more to talk about on this week's Shacknews Dump!

Welcome, friends. It’s the end of the week and we survived another round of the Twitter apocalypse… for now. More importantly, we have a lot to talk about, including the Twitter apocalypse on this week’s episode of the Shacknews Dump! Don’t worry, there’s plenty of other hot gaming news to cover as well.

On this November 11 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we chat about some of the highlights of the previous week in the Elon Musk ear of Twitter. Will all of Twitter be paywalled? Will Twitter Blue survive? Additionally, we pay respects to Kevin Conroy, the undisputed voice of Batman in all things animated. We also chat about the Netflix’s Gears of War plans and more.

It’s a huge Shacknews Dump and you won’t want to miss the discussion, so tune in when we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also just watch below.

Here’s the rundown for today’s Shacknews Dump:

It’s also cheaper than subbing to Twitter Blue, if you can even do that right now. Tune in as we talk about that and further hot news topics from the week on this episode of the Shacknews Dump!