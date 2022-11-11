Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Dump - November 11, 2022

It's been a wacky week in social media and gaming, so we've got plenty more to talk about on this week's Shacknews Dump!
TJ Denzer
Welcome, friends. It’s the end of the week and we survived another round of the Twitter apocalypse… for now. More importantly, we have a lot to talk about, including the Twitter apocalypse on this week’s episode of the Shacknews Dump! Don’t worry, there’s plenty of other hot gaming news to cover as well.

On this November 11 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we chat about some of the highlights of the previous week in the Elon Musk ear of Twitter. Will all of Twitter be paywalled? Will Twitter Blue survive? Additionally, we pay respects to Kevin Conroy, the undisputed voice of Batman in all things animated. We also chat about the Netflix’s Gears of War plans and more.

It’s a huge Shacknews Dump and you won’t want to miss the discussion, so tune in when we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also just watch below.

Here’s the rundown for today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune in and watch ShackStreams like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and viewership encourage us to bring you our best with each show. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, then consider following and subscribing. It really helps us out a lot and you can do it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. We’d be happy to have that free sub if you have nowhere else to go with it.

It’s also cheaper than subbing to Twitter Blue, if you can even do that right now. Tune in as we talk about that and further hot news topics from the week on this episode of the Shacknews Dump!

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

