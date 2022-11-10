ShackStream: The beginning of the Shacknews bus empire Join Jan as he builds up the latest simulation empire with the Shacknews name in City Bus Manager.

Jan is continuing the Shacknews mission to build empires in every simulation game that he finds interesting. Tonight, he will take his first look at City Bus Manager by bus simulation experts PeDePe and publisher Aerosoft. Having just arrived on Steam Early Access, City Bus Manager enables players to build their own bus company from the ground up, anywhere in the world. Jan is planning to start his bus empire in Northern Germany where he grew up many, many years ago.

We'll be building our own bus depot, creating routes through real life streets, and hopefully making a profit along the way. For the flight sim fans in our audience, next week's stream should see us heading back into Microsoft Flight Simulator to check out what's new in the upcoming 40th anniversary edition.

You can join me tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!