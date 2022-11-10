Unboxing Sonic Frontiers gift box from Sega & Pyramid America Join Shacknews' Greg Burke as he explores the items included in a very special Sonic Frontiers mystery box.

The Shacknews crew has covered various aspects of Sonic Frontiers from interviews with the game’s writer, to our review where we praise the game and call it a “Sonic blast.” Recently though, we had the opportunity to dig into something a little different in the form of a Sonic Frontiers mystery box from Sega and Pyramid America.

The mystery box, sent to select outlets, features a number of fun Sonic Frontiers-related collectibles. For example, the box includes goodies like a map of Kronos Island with secrets that can be revealed using a UV light, a gorgeous steelbook case for the game, cozy jacket, stylish gaming mat, and even a succulent based around the game’s adorable little Koco creatures.

If you can’t get enough of Sonic Frontiers and want to see some fun, creative promotional items for the game, we recommend checking out the full unboxing video over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. While you’re there, be sure to subscribe if you haven’t already, and subscribe to GamerHubTV for even more awesome gaming-related content from unboxings to interviews and more!

For even more on Sonic Frontiers, check out some of our previous coverage including our full review of Sonic Frontiers, and our interview with Sonic Frontiers’ writer on the move from comics to video games and more.