Voice actors & cast list - God of War Ragnarok
Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in God of War Ragnarok.
God of War Ragnarok is the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s revival of the blockbuster Sony franchise. This new installment sees Kratos and Atreus on a treacherous new journey, with both new and returning characters popping up along the way. If you’re curious to know the voice behind the characters on screen, let’s look at the full cast list of God of War: Ragnarok.
Here are all of the voice actors that appear in God of War Ragnarok and the roles that they play. There are light spoilers ahead for characters that appear in God of War Ragnarok. Proceed with caution.
Kratos - Christopher Judge
Christopher Judge took over the role of Kratos in the 2018 revival and returns for Ragnarok.
Atreus - Sunny Suljic
Sunny Suljic made his God of War debut in the 2018 revival and returns for Ragnarok.
Freya - Danielle Bisutti
Danielle Bisutti appeared as Freya in the 2018 God of War game and returns for Ragnarok.
Brok - Robert Craighead
Robert Craighead appeared in God of War (2018) as Brok and plays the character again in Ragnarok.
Sindri - Adam J. Harrington
Adam J. Harrington reprises his role as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok.
Mimir - Alastair Duncan
Alastair Duncan was in the previous God of War title and returns to voice Mimir in Ragnarok.
Angrboda - Laya DeLeon Hayes
Laya DeLeon Hayes appears in God of War Ragnarok as a new character named Angrboda.
Odin - Richard Schiff
Odin makes his appearance in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Richard Schiff.
Thor - Ryan Hurst
Thor is another new character in God of War Ragnarok and he's played by Ryan Hurst.
Thrúd - Mina Sundwall
Mina Sundwall voices Thrúd, who is another new character in God of War Ragnarok.
Týr - Ben Prendergast
Ben Prendergast appears in God of War Ragnarok as a character named Týr.
Heimdall - Scott Porter
Heimdall makes his debut in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Scott Porter.
Freyr - Brett Dalton
Brett Dalton appears in God of War Ragnarok as Freyr.
Laufey - Deborah Ann Woll
Laufey is a new character in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Deborah Ann Woll.
Hildisvíni - James Mathis III
James Mathis III lends his voice to the role of Hildisvíni in God of War Ragnarok.
Durlin - Usman Ally
Durlin is played by Usman Ally in God of War Ragnarok.
Lúnda - Milana Vayntrub
Lúnda is a supporting character in God of War Ragnarok, and she's voiced by Milana Vayntrub
That's the full voice cast of God of War Ragnarok. If you're plaything through the game yourself, we've got all the guides you need right here on Shacknews.
