Voice actors & cast list - God of War Ragnarok Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s revival of the blockbuster Sony franchise. This new installment sees Kratos and Atreus on a treacherous new journey, with both new and returning characters popping up along the way. If you’re curious to know the voice behind the characters on screen, let’s look at the full cast list of God of War: Ragnarok.

Here are all of the voice actors that appear in God of War Ragnarok and the roles that they play. There are light spoilers ahead for characters that appear in God of War Ragnarok. Proceed with caution.

Kratos - Christopher Judge

Christopher Judge plays Kratos in God of War Ragnarok.

Christopher Judge took over the role of Kratos in the 2018 revival and returns for Ragnarok.

Atreus - Sunny Suljic



Source: Sunny Suljic plays Atreus in God of War Ragnarok.

Sunny Suljic made his God of War debut in the 2018 revival and returns for Ragnarok.

Freya - Danielle Bisutti

Danielle Bisutti plays Freya in God of War Ragnarok.

Danielle Bisutti appeared as Freya in the 2018 God of War game and returns for Ragnarok.

Brok - Robert Craighead

Robert Craighead plays Brok in God of War Ragnarok.

Robert Craighead appeared in God of War (2018) as Brok and plays the character again in Ragnarok.

Sindri - Adam J. Harrington

Adam J. Harrington plays Sindri in God of War Ragnarok.

Adam J. Harrington reprises his role as Sindri in God of War Ragnarok.

Mimir - Alastair Duncan

Alastair Duncan plays Mimir in God of War Ragnarok.

Alastair Duncan was in the previous God of War title and returns to voice Mimir in Ragnarok.

Angrboda - Laya DeLeon Hayes

Angrboda is played by Laya DeLeon Hayes in God of War Ragnarok.

Laya DeLeon Hayes appears in God of War Ragnarok as a new character named Angrboda.

Odin - Richard Schiff

Odin is played by Richard Schiff in God of War Ragnarok.

Odin makes his appearance in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Richard Schiff.

Thor - Ryan Hurst

Ryan Hurst plays Thor in God of War Ragnarok.

Thor is another new character in God of War Ragnarok and he's played by Ryan Hurst.

Thrúd - Mina Sundwall

Thrúd is played by Mina Sundwall in God of War Ragnarok.

Mina Sundwall voices Thrúd, who is another new character in God of War Ragnarok.

Týr - Ben Prendergast

Ben Prendergast appears in God of War Ragnarok as a character named Týr.

Heimdall - Scott Porter

Heimdall makes his debut in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Scott Porter.

Freyr - Brett Dalton

Brett Dalton appears in God of War Ragnarok as Freyr.

Laufey - Deborah Ann Woll

Laufey is a new character in God of War Ragnarok and is played by Deborah Ann Woll.

Hildisvíni - James Mathis III

James Mathis III lends his voice to the role of Hildisvíni in God of War Ragnarok.

Durlin - Usman Ally

Durlin is played by Usman Ally in God of War Ragnarok.

Lúnda - Milana Vayntrub

Lúnda is a supporting character in God of War Ragnarok, and she's voiced by Milana Vayntrub

That's the full voice cast of God of War Ragnarok. If you're plaything through the game yourself, we've got all the guides you need right here on Shacknews.