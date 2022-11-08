Evening Reading - November 8, 2022

Heyya, Shackers. Welcome to the end of your Tuesday. We’re about set to shut down for the day, but as we head towards Hump Day, we’ve still got the matter of Evening Reading to address. With that in mind, check out the spread of content we have for you as we close out our day of posting!

Origin of Sweeney

The first game I made, in 1982, consisted of an asterisk floating across the screen from left to right, and you controlled a parenthesis on the right side of the screen that you could move up and down, and you had to catch the asterisk. That’s it. That was my game. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) November 8, 2022

I’d actually like to see Tim Sweeney’s first game. That seems like it’d be cool to unearth, even if it’s simple.

ICE T jabs at the new Twitter King

Musk spent 44Billion and I can still Block him... lol... I'll probably get Banned for that Tweet. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 7, 2022

Doesn’t look like enough to get banned or suspended, but we’ve seen sillier and dumber things recently. I get the feeling T wouldn’t sweat it too much though.

Makin’ it look easy

All those Boos and flames and other terrible things… and just a step to the right. So smooth.

Bear’s got the moves

Sometimes, you just gotta vibe, even if it’s just for a back scratch.

Potemkin didn’t hear no bell

TEABAG ME AND I WILL BM YOU BACK pic.twitter.com/keYjqYWizC — Home Depotemkin @ FF 2023 (@HomeDepotemkin) November 8, 2022

This is why you don’t teabag until you are 1000 percent certain you’ve actually won the match.

Should have brought it as a carry-on

Maybe it wouldn’t have made it past TSA, but now you’re going to need a pretty good blacksmith.

And now… A raccoon enjoying a sweet beverage

pic.twitter.com/2nKStblqis — bichinhos fofos para curar sua depressão (@bichosquecuram) November 6, 2022

Milkshake? Cream? Either way, that raccoon is in hog heaven.

