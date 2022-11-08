ShackStream: Let's play God of War Ragnarok Come and celebrate the release of one of the most highly anticipated games of the year as we play the opening hours of God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok has started to release around the world. To celebrate the arrival of the Kratos and Atreus, we’re going to dive in, start up a fresh playthrough, and see how far along their journey we can get. We’ll be going live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on our Twitch channel.

The God of War Ragnarok livestream is set to go live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2022. You can watch the action unfold using the Twitch embed above or by joining us directly via our Shacknews channel.

God of War Ragnarok has received critical acclaim, celebrating it as the perfect conclusion to Kratos and Atreus’ story. For those catching up, God of War was rebooted in 2018 and saw the furious man ditch his previous home in favor of one populated by Norse gods. After the passing of his wife, Kratos and his son Atreus venture to the highest peak to scatter her ashes. Along the way, all manner of mischief and mayhem unfolds.

If you haven't already, check out my God of War Ragnarok review. I absolutely loved the game and I'm rather excited that everyone will finally get to see what is so incredible about this conclusion to the saga.