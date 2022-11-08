Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Let's play God of War Ragnarok

Come and celebrate the release of one of the most highly anticipated games of the year as we play the opening hours of God of War Ragnarok.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
PlayStation
1

God of War Ragnarok has started to release around the world. To celebrate the arrival of the Kratos and Atreus, we’re going to dive in, start up a fresh playthrough, and see how far along their journey we can get. We’ll be going live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on our Twitch channel.

The God of War Ragnarok livestream is set to go live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on November 8, 2022. You can watch the action unfold using the Twitch embed above or by joining us directly via our Shacknews channel.

God of War Ragnarok has received critical acclaim, celebrating it as the perfect conclusion to Kratos and Atreus’ story. For those catching up, God of War was rebooted in 2018 and saw the furious man ditch his previous home in favor of one populated by Norse gods. After the passing of his wife, Kratos and his son Atreus venture to the highest peak to scatter her ashes. Along the way, all manner of mischief and mayhem unfolds.

If you haven’t already, check out my God of War Ragnarok review. I absolutely loved the game and I’m rather excited that everyone will finally get to see what is so incredible about this conclusion to the saga. While you tune into the livestream and read the review, also take a moment to link Amazon Prime to Twitch and use your free monthly subscription to support the channel. It’s no extra cost for you but it goes a long way for us!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola