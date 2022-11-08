Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 schedule opens with Splatoon 3 AGDQ 2023 will waste no time getting to the big stuff and will kick off the with Nintendo's latest hotness.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will look to continue GDQ's momentum towards raising money for charity. After a successful live event, the team is going back to an online format for AGDQ 2023, but will look to feature many of the best games of the past few years. In fact, the Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 schedule is going to open up with one of Nintendo's recent blockbusters: Splatoon 3.

Awesome Game Done Quick 2023 Online will start on Sunday, January 8 and will open with a Splatoon 3 Any% run from runner LonTr0. This is the single-player campaign, which goes in a slightly different direction than its predecessors, opting for a more open-world approach. If that's not enough Nintendo, this will be followed by an Any% run for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the week opens with Nintendo, it will also close with Nintendo, as the final two runs of the week will be for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Source: Nintendo

Other highlights from the AGDQ 2023 schedule include:

Monday will feature the GDQ debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, as four players compete in a 2v2 co-op score chase.

Shredder's Revenge will be followed by the GDQ debut of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which Pessilist will look to run in 2:40:00.

Tuesday will include a four-way Any% race for Super Mario Galaxy 2. As that race ramps up, GDQ will look to raise money for a major Bonus Game incentive, which will be for a Stranger 100% Outer Wilds run.

Speaking of Bonus Game incentives, Wednesday's is for the GDQ debut of Stray.

Wednesday evening into Thursday morning ushers in the Awful Games Done Quick block, which features something called... Yo! Noid 2: Game of a Year Edition.

Thursday night puts the spotlight on one of 2022's big breakout hits, as six players will look to race through PowerWash Simulator.

Friday is a party day for AGDQ. It starts with a morning randomizer co-op run for the first two Metroid Prime games. Later, viewers can check out the GDQ debut of Cult of the Lamb. The afternoon will feature the GDQ debut of Final Fantasy 14 Online. If the Bonus Game incentive is met, it'll be time to dance with StepMania. The day will then wrap up with Super Mario All-Stars Shuffler, which was a breakout hit from the most recent Flame Fatales.

Saturday wraps up with the aforementioned Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Super Mario Bros. 3, but will be preceded by runs for Metroid Dread and Half-Life: Alyx.

Games Done Quick had made its return to live speedrunning, but the team is going back online for AGDQ 2023 after backing away from its planned Florida location, citing the increasingly hostile policies in the state. The GDQ team is hopeful for a repeat of last year's online marathon, which raised a record $3.41 million. This year, AGDQ 2023 will be raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Check out the current Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 schedule, which is not finalized and will likely add a few more games before the marathon starts up in January.