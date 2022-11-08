Controller button layout & customization - God of War Ragnarok Learn the controls and buttons for God of War Ragnarok for PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4.

God of War Ragnarok is finally here and players are quickly diving in. While most of the controls remain the same as the first game, there are a few slight changes. For those that want to fully harness Kratos’ power, it is important to know these differences and remember any updates to the controls.

Controls & PS5 button layout

The controls for God of War Ragnarok can also be remapped.

Source: Shacknews

The controls for God of War Ragnarok will be the same on PlayStation 5 as they are on PlayStation 4. Users can also go into the Settings to find the controls under View Controls. There is also a Controller Remapping option to assign new inputs to buttons, add swipe features to the touchpad, or alter hold or toggle settings for blocking and aiming.

God of War Ragnarok PS5/PS4 controls & button layout Input Action Triangle Signature Weapon Ability Circle Interact / Jump across gaps / Rappel from certain ledges Cross Evade Square Companion Action D-pad up Arrow Type D-pad right Primary Weapon D-pad down Secondary Weapon D-pad left Tertiary Weapon R1 Light Attack R2 Heavy Attack L1 Block / Parry L2 Aim L3 + R3 Spartan Rage Left thumbstick Movement L3 Sprint Right thumbstick Camera R3 Lock-On / Stun Grab Three lines Options / Pause menu Touch pad - Left side Map Touch pad - Right side Character/Weapons Hold L1 + D-pad down Quick Turn Left thumbstick + Circle Vault over low objects Other Combat Moves Input Action Hold Square Atreus' Runic Summon L2 + Square Tell Atreus where to fire an arrow L1 + Circle Activate Relic R2 when empty-handed Spartan Kick D-pad down OR D-pad down twice Put weapon away Sled Input Action L1 Slow or hold to hard stop R1 Handbrake turn

Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the controls. One thing that might be worth changing is the Spartan Rage input. Players that sprint toward an enemy while trying to lock-on will find that they constantly activate Spartan Rage by accident. There is an option to switch this to Cross + Circle, which could be handy.

Now that you’ve gotten a good look at the controls, take a moment to also look over the Codex in God of War Ragnarok, specifically the Lessons. This is where you will learn some more in-depth controls for the game, how elements work, and other useful hints. For more guides to help you, check out our God of War Ragnarok page.