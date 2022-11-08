Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Controller button layout & customization - God of War Ragnarok

Learn the controls and buttons for God of War Ragnarok for PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4.
God of War Ragnarok is finally here and players are quickly diving in. While most of the controls remain the same as the first game, there are a few slight changes. For those that want to fully harness Kratos’ power, it is important to know these differences and remember any updates to the controls.

Controls & PS5 button layout

The PlayStation 5 controls for God of War Ragnarok
The controls for God of War Ragnarok can also be remapped.
Source: Shacknews

The controls for God of War Ragnarok will be the same on PlayStation 5 as they are on PlayStation 4. Users can also go into the Settings to find the controls under View Controls. There is also a Controller Remapping option to assign new inputs to buttons, add swipe features to the touchpad, or alter hold or toggle settings for blocking and aiming.

God of War Ragnarok PS5/PS4 controls & button layout
Input Action
Triangle Signature Weapon Ability
Circle Interact / Jump across gaps / Rappel from certain ledges
Cross Evade
Square Companion Action
D-pad up Arrow Type
D-pad right Primary Weapon
D-pad down Secondary Weapon
D-pad left Tertiary Weapon
R1 Light Attack
R2 Heavy Attack
L1 Block / Parry
L2 Aim
L3 + R3 Spartan Rage
Left thumbstick Movement
L3 Sprint
Right thumbstick Camera
R3 Lock-On / Stun Grab
Three lines Options / Pause menu
Touch pad - Left side Map
Touch pad - Right side Character/Weapons
Hold L1 + D-pad down Quick Turn
Left thumbstick + Circle Vault over low objects
Other Combat Moves
Input Action
Hold Square Atreus' Runic Summon
L2 + Square Tell Atreus where to fire an arrow
L1 + Circle Activate Relic
R2 when empty-handed Spartan Kick
D-pad down OR D-pad down twice Put weapon away
Sled
Input Action
L1 Slow or hold to hard stop
R1 Handbrake turn

Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the controls. One thing that might be worth changing is the Spartan Rage input. Players that sprint toward an enemy while trying to lock-on will find that they constantly activate Spartan Rage by accident. There is an option to switch this to Cross + Circle, which could be handy.

Now that you’ve gotten a good look at the controls, take a moment to also look over the Codex in God of War Ragnarok, specifically the Lessons. This is where you will learn some more in-depth controls for the game, how elements work, and other useful hints. For more guides to help you, check out our God of War Ragnarok page.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

