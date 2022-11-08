Controller button layout & customization - God of War Ragnarok
Learn the controls and buttons for God of War Ragnarok for PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4.
God of War Ragnarok is finally here and players are quickly diving in. While most of the controls remain the same as the first game, there are a few slight changes. For those that want to fully harness Kratos’ power, it is important to know these differences and remember any updates to the controls.
Controls & PS5 button layout
The controls for God of War Ragnarok will be the same on PlayStation 5 as they are on PlayStation 4. Users can also go into the Settings to find the controls under View Controls. There is also a Controller Remapping option to assign new inputs to buttons, add swipe features to the touchpad, or alter hold or toggle settings for blocking and aiming.
|God of War Ragnarok PS5/PS4 controls & button layout
|Input
|Action
|Triangle
|Signature Weapon Ability
|Circle
|Interact / Jump across gaps / Rappel from certain ledges
|Cross
|Evade
|Square
|Companion Action
|D-pad up
|Arrow Type
|D-pad right
|Primary Weapon
|D-pad down
|Secondary Weapon
|D-pad left
|Tertiary Weapon
|R1
|Light Attack
|R2
|Heavy Attack
|L1
|Block / Parry
|L2
|Aim
|L3 + R3
|Spartan Rage
|Left thumbstick
|Movement
|L3
|Sprint
|Right thumbstick
|Camera
|R3
|Lock-On / Stun Grab
|Three lines
|Options / Pause menu
|Touch pad - Left side
|Map
|Touch pad - Right side
|Character/Weapons
|Hold L1 + D-pad down
|Quick Turn
|Left thumbstick + Circle
|Vault over low objects
|Other Combat Moves
|Input
|Action
|Hold Square
|Atreus' Runic Summon
|L2 + Square
|Tell Atreus where to fire an arrow
|L1 + Circle
|Activate Relic
|R2 when empty-handed
|Spartan Kick
|D-pad down OR D-pad down twice
|Put weapon away
|Sled
|Input
|Action
|L1
|Slow or hold to hard stop
|R1
|Handbrake turn
Take a moment to familiarize yourself with the controls. One thing that might be worth changing is the Spartan Rage input. Players that sprint toward an enemy while trying to lock-on will find that they constantly activate Spartan Rage by accident. There is an option to switch this to Cross + Circle, which could be handy.
Now that you’ve gotten a good look at the controls, take a moment to also look over the Codex in God of War Ragnarok, specifically the Lessons. This is where you will learn some more in-depth controls for the game, how elements work, and other useful hints. For more guides to help you, check out our God of War Ragnarok page.
-
