How to get Hacksilver - God of War Ragnarok Start farming Hacksilver so you can buy and upgrade any gear you want in God of War Ragnarok.

Hacksilver is the primary currency in God of War Ragnarok. Players need this money in order to purchase gear and resources as well as upgrade armor and weapons. While there seems to be plenty of Hacksilver in the middle of the game, players must struggle in the early and late game as they work out where to get more.

Get more Hacksilver

Hacksilver is needed to purchase and do just about everything at the blacksmiths in God of War Ragnarok. It is needed to purchase armor, upgrade weapons and gear, and purchase resources. Having a good supply of it can be difficult, especially if you go on a spending spree. Thankfully, while Hacksilver will naturally amass as you play, there are some things that can be done to increase your supply.

Firstly, ensure you are smashing every item you see – specifically bots and boxes with blue markings. These items will always yield some valuables. Quite often buckets will be hanging from the ceiling, so remember to look up.

Artifacts are a great way to make Hacksilver.

Another great way to make more Hacksilver is to sell artifacts. There are sets of artifacts to find across the realms in the game. Collect a whole set and you’ll not only get more lore and insight into the world, but you can sell it to Brok and Sindri for a pretty penny.

Finally, completing each activity in a realm will earn you a great wealth of Hacksilver. For those in the late game that have started to struggle, make sure you’re completing all the tough challenges you find out in the world. Most of these seem to reward a substantial chunk of Hacksilver along with other valuable resources.

Getting more Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok is key to upgrading your favorite set of armor. It’s a good idea to focus on just one set first, and then branch out, as you don’t want to waste Hacksilver while you’re still moving through the game. By the time you reach the end, you should have no trouble purchasing whatever you want. For more guides to help you save the realms, check out our God of War Ragnarok page.