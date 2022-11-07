Evening Reading - November 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a killer cage sudoku and it takes quite a while!

Learning about the Breengrub

This is a little bit of Half-Life lore I completely missed.

Appreciating the art of Simon Stålenhag

There's a good chance you've seen this artwork before.

A look at Perfect Dark in a magazine from 2000

Massive 16 page review for Perfect Dark on Nintendo 64 from N64 Magazine 42 - June 2000 (UK)



(part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/mM0hXMz2SF — Out of Print Archive (@OoPAvgm) October 25, 2022

Perfect Dark was such a great game. I hope the revival goes well.

It's burning to the ground, right?

Desperately screenshotting Dril tweets like I'm trying to save scrolls from the Library of Alexandria as it burns. — Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) November 4, 2022

Time to save the sacred texts.

Time for the guy-liner

me getting ready in case we have to leave Twitter for myspace pic.twitter.com/F5F5f4qpbD — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) October 28, 2022

We going back to MySpace?

Following the rules for parody accounts

As requested by the owner of this website, I have added ‘parody’ to my name so that no one ever gets confused and so he doesn’t cancel Me. It is so nice that comedy is legal again. I, for one, welcome our new insect overlord. — God Parody Account ⚡️ (@thegoodgodabove) November 7, 2022

Does Elon know that this is a parody account?

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/eDqDX3me9c — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) November 7, 2022

Great episode. The fellas get stuck in the water and Hank learns a valuable lesson about changing who he is.

A pretty PC diorama

This makes me anxious, though. Will that plastic melt?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to play Shackpets. Download it for free on iOS and Android, upload photos of your own adorable pets, and challenge others to an epic battle for cuteness!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.