Evening Reading - November 7, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a killer cage sudoku and it takes quite a while!

Learning about the Breengrub

This is a little bit of Half-Life lore I completely missed.

Appreciating the art of Simon Stålenhag

There's a good chance you've seen this artwork before.

A look at Perfect Dark in a magazine from 2000

Perfect Dark was such a great game. I hope the revival goes well.

It's burning to the ground, right?

Time to save the sacred texts.

Time for the guy-liner

We going back to MySpace?

Following the rules for parody accounts

Does Elon know that this is a parody account?

King of the Hill screens

Great episode. The fellas get stuck in the water and Hank learns a valuable lesson about changing who he is.

A pretty PC diorama

This makes me anxious, though. Will that plastic melt?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to play Shackpets. Download it for free on iOS and Android, upload photos of your own adorable pets, and challenge others to an epic battle for cuteness!

Sam's cat Rad curled up on his side on a blue blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola