Evening Reading - November 7, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a killer cage sudoku and it takes quite a while!
Learning about the Breengrub
This is a little bit of Half-Life lore I completely missed.
Appreciating the art of Simon Stålenhag
There's a good chance you've seen this artwork before.
A look at Perfect Dark in a magazine from 2000
Massive 16 page review for Perfect Dark on Nintendo 64 from N64 Magazine 42 - June 2000 (UK)— Out of Print Archive (@OoPAvgm) October 25, 2022
(part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/mM0hXMz2SF
Perfect Dark was such a great game. I hope the revival goes well.
It's burning to the ground, right?
Desperately screenshotting Dril tweets like I'm trying to save scrolls from the Library of Alexandria as it burns.— Richy Craven (@RichyCraven) November 4, 2022
Time to save the sacred texts.
Time for the guy-liner
me getting ready in case we have to leave Twitter for myspace pic.twitter.com/F5F5f4qpbD— State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) October 28, 2022
We going back to MySpace?
Following the rules for parody accounts
As requested by the owner of this website, I have added ‘parody’ to my name so that no one ever gets confused and so he doesn’t cancel Me. It is so nice that comedy is legal again. I, for one, welcome our new insect overlord.— God Parody Account ⚡️ (@thegoodgodabove) November 7, 2022
Does Elon know that this is a parody account?
King of the Hill screens
November 7, 2022
Great episode. The fellas get stuck in the water and Hank learns a valuable lesson about changing who he is.
A pretty PC diorama
Kiki’s delivery service. pic.twitter.com/SMu9VNvIN2— 𓍊𓋼𓍊 𝓇𝒾𝒸𝑒𝒷𝒶𝓁𝓁 𓍊𓋼𓍊 (@kawaiixriceball) November 6, 2022
This makes me anxious, though. Will that plastic melt?
