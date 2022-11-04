Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - November 4, 2022

Day of the Devs, RIP Westworld, Sakurai and attention grabbing text, and more highlight this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Is Halloween really over? Time to start stocking the fridge for Thanksgiving, but first, it's time for a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

If you missed it yesterday, take an hour to watch the Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Indie Game Showcase. If you're in the San Francisco area, swing by this Saturday morning to go hands-on with some of these titles.

We've been seeing a lot about the Winter Update for Halo Infinite. Here's a new video on the upcoming Battle Pass.

One of the best games of last year, It Takes Two, is now on Nintendo Switch!

Learn more about the upcoming Miasma Chronicles from the folks at The Bearded Ladies. Check out our hands-on preview while you're at it.

Finally, let's learn more about the characters you'll meet in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Pour one out…

From The Hollywood Reporter:

HBO has switched off Westworld. The network has decided to cancel the sci-fi drama after its recent fourth season. It’s an unexpected fate for a series that was once considered one of HBO’s biggest tentpoles — an acclaimed mystery-box drama that racked up 54 Emmy nominations (including a supporting actress win for Thandiwe Newton).

You can rack up 100 awards, but nobody's escaping the Wrath of Zaslav. I hope nobody's attached to the Dune movies.

Friday just got Weird!

Here's something to add to your playlist.

A brief history of Night Dive Studios

A very cool panel from the recent Portland Retro Gaming Expo that was just uploaded to YouTube.

Coming to a radio station's Christmas music rotation near you

This is going to be everywhere, especially given the Mean Girls throwback vibe this puts out. And you know what? It's not terrible. If Lindsay Lohan wants to put her career back together and make a comeback, there are worse things, right?

Like a Hurricane

If you miss DuckTales like I do, be sure to tune in to Twitch on Saturday and check out this fun panel with the show's writers and artists.

Nothing but the Hotfix

I've said several times that I love randomizers! That's why I'm excited to check out this randomizer run for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai shows us the importance of ATTENTION GRABBING TEXT!

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew got roped into a spelling bee. Everything was going just fine until EJ brought in a ringer.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I'm going with the Daddy Ass Birthday Bash this week, because EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!

Tonight in video game music

Let's celebrate Celeste with this new mix from debut contributor BeanJammin.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into the first weekend of November! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

