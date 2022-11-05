Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 5, 2022

We made it to the weekend! Let's check out the most interesting stuff happening on the internet.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there Shackers! Let's kick off the weekend with some Weekend Discussion.

Cate Blanchett on Hot Ones

Excellent episode as always, probably one of the best of this season.

Horror Movie Survivor

The Dead Meat folks are awesome. They did an episode of their podcast where they simulated a season of Survivor, but with randomly selected Horror movie villains. It's hilariously entertaining.

Paul Dano on his most iconic roles

It's hard for me to look at this guy the same way after The Batman.

Unknown facts about Portal 2

Portal 2 is one of the greatest games ever made. It's fascinating to see what almost was!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

What've you been up to lately?

Mark Zuckerberg is an endless fountain of memes. That's about all he's good for.

Tokyo Drift pod racing

And I thought this scene couldn't get any better.

What was his name again?

This guy caught a touchdown on Thursday.

Me to Elon

So long, suckers!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

IDC - Jordan Ward & Joony

Bad Habit - Steve Lacey

Bad Love - Goldspace

Surround Sound - JID feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate

I Think I Like When It Rains - WILLIS

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

God of War Ragnarok review: Fit for Folkvangr

Hearthstone's Death Knight class presents multiple deck possibilities

New Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Keychain available via My Nintendo Rewards

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC roadmap includes Tower of Doooom & Rayman

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review: Stay frosty

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Saturday Weekend Discussion! Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You know what's free? Looking at cute pictures of animals on Shackpets. Plus, it's a great way to support this site you call home!

Leia the golden retriever with her tongue out.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola