Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 4: Free Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Steam giveaway

Developer Fatshark has a lot to celebrate this month and it's all going to culminate with the release of Warhammer 40K: Darktide on November 30. In the meantime, you might be familiar with their previous release, which was 2018's Warhammer: Vermintide 2. If you haven't experienced it, there's no better time than now, because you can jump on Steam and grab a free copy to keep forever! You have until the end of the 7th to grab your free copy of Vermintide 2. You don't even have to play it right away. It'll be there waiting for you whenever you get to it.

Valve's storefront also has a few first-time discounts of note. Metal: Hellsinger will melt your face at 20 percent off, while DNF Duel makes its case for best fighter of 2022 with a 40 percent discount. Plus, find some good stories with the AdventureX Sale, celebrating the best in narrative games.

Elsewhere, let's go back to the subject of free games. Are you an Amazon Prime member? Why not head over to Amazon Gaming, where a free GOG.com copy of Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition awaits? You have six weeks to claim this one. It's worth it, Fallout fans, so enjoy!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Use the coupon code NOV16 to save 16% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Payday 2. Pay $10 to also receive the Gage Russion Weapon Pack, John Wick Heists, Scarface Heist, Gage Spec Ops Pack, John Wick Weapon Pack, The Biker Heist, Sydney Character Pack, Biker Character Pack, Wolf Pack, The Goat Simulator Heist, The Point Break Heists, Gage Chivalry Pack, Gage Ninja Pack, Yakuza Character Pack, Sokol Character Pack, The Golden Grin Casino Heist, The Alesso Heist, The Butcher's BBQ Pack, The Butcher's AK/CAR Mod Pack, The Butcher's Western Pack, The OVERKILL Pack, The Dragon Character Pack, The Bomb Heists, The Clover Character Pack, The Diamond Heist, Gage Historical Pack, Hotline Miami, Gage Assault Pack, Gage Shotgun Pack, The Big Bank Heist, Gage Weapon Pack #02, Gage Weapon Pack #01, Armored Transport, Gage Mod Courier, and Gage Sniper Pack DLC add-ons. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Tailor Pack 3, Weapon Color Pack 3, Gunslinger Weapon Pack, Buluc's Mansion Heist, Fugitive Weapon Pack, Weapon Color Pack 2, Breakfast in Tijuana Heist, Weapon Color Pack 1, Tailor Pack 2, Federales Weapon Pack, Son Martin Bank Heist, Tailor Pack 1, Cartel Optics Mod Pack, and Border Crossing Heist DLC add-ons. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Golden Dagger Tailor Pack, Mountain Master Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 4, Winter Ghosts Tailor Pack, Mega City Tailor Pack, Black Cat Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 3, Guardians Tailor Pack, The Ukrainian Prisoner Heist, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack 2, Jiu Feng Smuggler Pack, and Dragon Pack DLC add-ons, along with coupons for the Midland DLC Bundle and Lost in Transit DLC Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Spacebase DF-9, Double Fine Adventure, Broken Age (w/soundtrack), 140, THOTH, GNOG, Brutal Legend, Massive Chalice, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Psychonauts, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, and Gang Beasts, along with coupons for iam8bit and the Day of the Devs VIP Pass. These activate on Steam, but Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin requires a VR headset.

