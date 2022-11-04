The Fortnite x Polo collaboration goes live tomorrow The Polo Stadium Collection hits the Item Shop tomorrow, with a new tournament kicking off today.

Epic Games continues to collaborate with different brands to create unique content for Fortnite. It’s already established itself in the fashion world with Moncler and Balenciaga partnerships, and will soon add another to its arsenal. Fortnite’s previously announced collaboration with Polo lands in the Item Shop tomorrow, and a celebratory tournament is going down today.

The Fortnite x Polo cosmetics were revealed earlier this week in a post to the game’s official website. Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s 1992 Stadium collection, these looks will be making their way into Epic Games’ popular battle royale. The two featured Outfits are Stadium Hero ‘92 and Polo Prodigy. Stadium Hero ‘92 features alternate styles for red, white, and blue colorways and one with an overcoat. The Polo Prodigy Outfit includes styles for black and white clothing.



Source: Epic Games

Before the new Outfits and cosmetics landing in the Item Shop this weekend, Fortnite is holding the Polo Stadium Cup. In this Zero Build tournament, players will have the chance to unlock the new cosmetics for free, and before they’re made available to everyone else.

Ralph Lauren Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren provided a statement on the company’s collaboration with Fortnite.

Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today, our collaboration with Fortnite will deliver a groundbreaking experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers. Our partnership represents a completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand—designing for the metaverse first—that is thoroughly focused on the future. We are excited to continue to lead digital exploration, building on our decades-long track record of pioneering innovation.

Polo is just the latest real-world brand to make its way into Fortnite. For everything you need to know about Fortnite, keep it locked to Shacknews.