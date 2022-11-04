Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Fortnite x Polo collaboration goes live tomorrow

The Polo Stadium Collection hits the Item Shop tomorrow, with a new tournament kicking off today.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
3

Epic Games continues to collaborate with different brands to create unique content for Fortnite. It’s already established itself in the fashion world with Moncler and Balenciaga partnerships, and will soon add another to its arsenal. Fortnite’s previously announced collaboration with Polo lands in the Item Shop tomorrow, and a celebratory tournament is going down today.

The Fortnite x Polo cosmetics were revealed earlier this week in a post to the game’s official website. Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s 1992 Stadium collection, these looks will be making their way into Epic Games’ popular battle royale. The two featured Outfits are Stadium Hero ‘92 and Polo Prodigy. Stadium Hero ‘92 features alternate styles for red, white, and blue colorways and one with an overcoat. The Polo Prodigy Outfit includes styles for black and white clothing.

The pickaxe and back bling featured in the Polo bundle.

Source: Epic Games

Before the new Outfits and cosmetics landing in the Item Shop this weekend, Fortnite is holding the Polo Stadium Cup. In this Zero Build tournament, players will have the chance to unlock the new cosmetics for free, and before they’re made available to everyone else.

Ralph Lauren Chief Branding and Innovation Officer David Lauren provided a statement on the company’s collaboration with Fortnite.

Polo is just the latest real-world brand to make its way into Fortnite. For everything you need to know about Fortnite, keep it locked to Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola