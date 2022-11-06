Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 6, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

God of War Ragnarok review

I had the absolute privilege to review God of War Ragnarok ahead of its release on November 9. If you haven't already, check out the video review or even read over the words I wrote about it! Santa Monica Studio has done such an incredible job with the sequel and final entry in the saga.

Cate Blanchett eats hot food

Gotta support my people! Cate Blanchett is a national treasure. She's so engaged during this whole interview. Some great entertainment right here.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It certainly wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't enjoy a little bit of sudoku.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I can't believe Geralt is going to be Australian

I know I just said to support fellow countrymen, but this is just no good.

Twitter is a cool and normal place

So many bad practices are being instilled.

The smelliest costume

Someone light a match.

It's Christmas time!

Woo! Time to get out the Christmas decos!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a photo of Rad to get you through the night and help usher in a new week. See more photos like this over on Shackpets! Make sure you upload your own adorable pet pictures and make some challenges. I look forward to voting for your adorable pet!

Sam's cat Rad sleeping on his side, feet kicked up

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola