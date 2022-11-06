Weekend Discussion - November 6, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

God of War Ragnarok review

I had the absolute privilege to review God of War Ragnarok ahead of its release on November 9. If you haven't already, check out the video review or even read over the words I wrote about it! Santa Monica Studio has done such an incredible job with the sequel and final entry in the saga.

Cate Blanchett eats hot food

Gotta support my people! Cate Blanchett is a national treasure. She's so engaged during this whole interview. Some great entertainment right here.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It certainly wouldn't be a Sunday evening if we didn't enjoy a little bit of sudoku.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

I can't believe Geralt is going to be Australian

[season 4]

Jaskier: did something happen to you? you look different, you sound different...

Geralt: naur. — incorrect witcher (@incwitcher) October 30, 2022

I know I just said to support fellow countrymen, but this is just no good.

Twitter is a cool and normal place

Unfortunately you’ll see more of this with the recession but if you break down Twitter it’s essentially: I’m in pain and you posting a scrap of joy means you’re not. That you have never suffered. That you have it easy. And therefore you don’t deserve thispic.twitter.com/DmRWyRsAuL — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 30, 2022

So many bad practices are being instilled.

The smelliest costume

Someone light a match.

It's Christmas time!

Woo! Time to get out the Christmas decos!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

