Elon Musk reportedly set to cut $1 billion in Twitter infrastructure costs
As Twitter loses millions a day, Elon Musk is set on staunching the flow by making cuts to servers and cloud services.
In a bid to save money after his $44 billion acquisition, Elon Musk has reportedly directed teams at Twitter to find up to $1 billion in savings. These cuts are to be found in the platform’s annual infrastructure costs.
On November 3, 2022, Sheila Dang, Paresh Dave, and Katie Paul of Reuters reported that Elon Musk has ordered teams at Twitter to cut annual infrastructure costs by $1 billion. Word of this was made known to Reuters thanks to leaked internal Slack messages.
According to the messages, Twitter is aiming to save at least $1.5 million a day in savings, with a goal of $3 million, by addressing servers and cloud services. Known as the Deep Cuts Plan, employees are reportedly working in the office every day of the week in order to meet a November 7 deadline for the cost saving. This deadline also happens to be when Musk wants to introduce the new Twitter Blue subscription price that will give users the verification checkmark.
Musk is also looking to find savings through job cuts. A report by CNBC states that the new Twitter CEO is looking to fire half of all Twitter staff. In tweet by Yashar Ali, an email has circulated to employees confirming the firings will take place on November 4 with the office temporarily closed an badge access suspended to “ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data”.
With employees losing jobs, Musk introducing an $8 a month fee for a blue checkmark, and an infrastructure cost cut of $1 billion, Twitter is aiming to cinch its waist. It will be interesting to see if Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter is able to start generating revenue or if the platform sees more users jump ship, like video game reporter Nibel did earlier this week. No matter what happens, you’ll hear the latest right here on Shacknews.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Elon Musk reportedly set to cut $1 billion in Twitter infrastructure costs
I bet one of the steps is to stop using AWS.
Cloud vendors (and AWS in particular) killing everyone by getting fat off the profits. Have you seen how much AWS charges for bandwidth? It's obscene.
Almost all the large web based companies that care about costs will decamp from public cloud or build their own cloud, or just straight up go to bare metal or owning their own datacentres outright.
yah every single quarter, the server market is insane - you can basically throw away all old servers and rebuy whole datacentres worth of the latest AMD Epyc or Xeon Platinum *every single year* for the price of a quarter of what amazon is charging...
really? for saving that human labour for managing servers you want to basically set you pile of cash on fire and give it to amazon.
Yah but you don't need to use *all* the functions. even twitter NEVER will use *all* the features AWS has. When you build your own cloud you can specify what exactly you want. and not have to worry about whether using this subset of functions will bring about drawbacks when reserving on AWS - which is what is happening.
like aws does this "if you use certain amount of this thing, you can book the lower priced tier" or "if you get this and get that server, we will bundle certain databases, but only if you use below this amount of usage" etc
the bloodsucker accountants at Amazon are *very very good* at what they do. they know exactly what to charge you to make profit. you can never beat them at their own game.
You're going to get severely vendor-locked-in if you use all those AWS-specific features though.
If you just use standard Kubernetes, SQL, Kafka, Prometheus, etc. stuff, it's fine, but if you base your solutions heavily on stuff that only exists on AWS, you won't be able to migrate away without a massive re-engineering effort.
people who think like this probably haven't worked in construction or even as a service desk tech.
modern engineering, project management, and supply chain management is fantastic.
if a new building needs to get gutted and redone in NYC for a high frequency trading company, if you have the permits and all the pockets lined, you can have a basic datacentre+high speed bandwidth up in about 2-3 weeks - even that is slow pace compared to the pace of the construction business.
when you can build a high rise tower in 1-2 years, I find the computer business really self defeating by saying "oh you can't build that fast"....
