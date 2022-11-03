ShackStream: Bass, Tackle & Beers in Call of the Wild: The Angler Jan and Bill head out to Golden Ridge Reserve with their pal, Dusty, to see what they can catch.

Tonight, Jan exchanges his pilot’s license for a fishing license, and we head out to Golden Ridge Reserve in Call of the Wild: The Angler. The action kicks off at 6 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. EDT and will run for two full hours over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Call of the Wild: The Angler just released its Challenger Update, bringing new features to the game such as Daily and Weekly Challenges, a Local Souvenir Shop, and an overhauled Apex Connect menu to make joining friends easier. We’ll be checking out all the new content tonight while trying to land some legendary fish.

Loosely titled Bass, Tackle & Beers, we hope to make these fishing trips a regular occurrence on Thursday nights. We also take the title very seriously. There will probably be bass (we’ll catch something), there will be tackle, but there will also absolutely be beer.

You can head over there, or you can watch the fishing action right here using the Twitch embed.

