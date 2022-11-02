Evening Reading - November 2, 2022

It is Wednesday once more which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 2!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review: Stay frosty
- A new Deus Ex is reportedly in development at Eidos Montreal
- PlayStation VR2 gets February 2023 launch date & pricing
- Hearthstone interview: Building the Death Knight
- Konami Q2 2023 earnings results saw Gaming revenue increase of 39.5% YoY
- Who is the Twitter CEO?
- Cosmonious High and Cities VR among 11 new PS VR2 games
- HBO's The Last of Us series may premiere in January [UPDATED]
- Microsoft invests in Korean web3 & blockchain developer WeMade
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC roadmap includes Tower of Doooom & Rayman
- Activision Blizzard asks NLRB to postpone Albany QA union vote count
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets Competitive modes and Leaderboards in 2023
- Suda51 & SWERY file new trademark for Hotel Barcelona horror game
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Worm time
me on a 9am teams call pic.twitter.com/bC33Vty4s4— joe (@averageIyjoe) November 1, 2022
Same, big same.
Federal Reserve (Update)
"In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments..." [Read More]
Busted
View this post on Instagram
How do you not know after being married for 20 years?
Cookie dough
November 2, 2022
Bake it before eating it? No, I don't think I will.
Cult of the Lamb x Gravity Falls
YESSSS. MORE! MORE! #CultoftheLamb #GravityFalls pic.twitter.com/bWTg33YPk8— Animation Grunt (@Undlark) November 2, 2022
Yes, more!
Smooth
he in his bag again pic.twitter.com/w7LsyuUsrH— 10K (@KNNYMILLS) October 31, 2022
Mind-blowing moonwalk skills.
It's time...
November 1, 2022
She's back.
Ross Chastain
This angle of Ross Chastain’s move #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6tZObGPrSU— Barstool Racing (@rubbinisracing) October 31, 2022
This is still one of the coolest things I've ever seen.
Insulin
Daily reminder that a vial of insulin keeps me alive for a week and, in the US, costs the same as an Xbox Series S. Imagine being forced to buy an Xbox every single week for the rest of your life in order to not die.— Laura Marston (@Kidfears99) October 31, 2022
This is reality for 7 million insulin dependent Americans. pic.twitter.com/iFt8of9LhW
Your daily reminder that the cost of insulin is absolutely abhorrent.
JellyCar physics
Visually explaining the soft-body physics of JellyCar. I love making #gamedev visualizations like this! #indiedev #physics #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/42gAuVYOjr— JellyCar dev! (@walaber) November 2, 2022
From points to JellyCar.
We'll be ready
For anyone threatening to leave Twitter, good luck trying to find this fire content on any other platform pic.twitter.com/afgg9TOgVP— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 2, 2022
It's dumb interactions like this that make me laugh the hardest, no idea why.
Bo Burnham being right
“We used to colonize land… They are now trying to colonize every minute of your life.” Listen to @boburnham. It’s time for a reckoning on social media in our lives, as we’re a full generation into a reckless capitalist experiment we’re not in control of. pic.twitter.com/oY3vZid3sB— Noted Skeleton Influencer Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 2, 2022
Bo Burnham being right for 2 full minutes.
Worst Father in Gaming
"Shaun!"
Fun guy talks about fungi
Want to share a few informational, interesting videos for Evening Reading this week... starting with this one full of fascinating details about mushrooms and mushroom identification.
"All mushrooms are magic."
Cute, but deadly
It's far too cute for a cat with that sort of hunting prowess.
100-year-old lobster lady
Sure, Maine has Stephen King, but it also has the world's coolest lobster lady, Virginia Oliver.
