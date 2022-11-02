Evening Reading - November 2, 2022

It is Wednesday once more which means it’s time for our one and only nightly wrap-up… Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews for the day, and check out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, November 2!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Worm time

me on a 9am teams call pic.twitter.com/bC33Vty4s4 — joe (@averageIyjoe) November 1, 2022

Same, big same.

Federal Reserve (Update)

"In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments..." [Read More]

Busted

How do you not know after being married for 20 years?

Cookie dough

Bake it before eating it? No, I don't think I will.

Cult of the Lamb x Gravity Falls

Yes, more!

Smooth

he in his bag again pic.twitter.com/w7LsyuUsrH — 10K (@KNNYMILLS) October 31, 2022

Mind-blowing moonwalk skills.

It's time...

She's back.

Ross Chastain

This is still one of the coolest things I've ever seen.

Insulin

Daily reminder that a vial of insulin keeps me alive for a week and, in the US, costs the same as an Xbox Series S. Imagine being forced to buy an Xbox every single week for the rest of your life in order to not die.



This is reality for 7 million insulin dependent Americans. pic.twitter.com/iFt8of9LhW — Laura Marston (@Kidfears99) October 31, 2022

Your daily reminder that the cost of insulin is absolutely abhorrent.

JellyCar physics

From points to JellyCar.

We'll be ready

For anyone threatening to leave Twitter, good luck trying to find this fire content on any other platform pic.twitter.com/afgg9TOgVP — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) November 2, 2022

It's dumb interactions like this that make me laugh the hardest, no idea why.

Bo Burnham being right

“We used to colonize land… They are now trying to colonize every minute of your life.” Listen to @boburnham. It’s time for a reckoning on social media in our lives, as we’re a full generation into a reckless capitalist experiment we’re not in control of. pic.twitter.com/oY3vZid3sB — Noted Skeleton Influencer Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 2, 2022

Bo Burnham being right for 2 full minutes.

Worst Father in Gaming

"Shaun!"

Fun guy talks about fungi

Want to share a few informational, interesting videos for Evening Reading this week... starting with this one full of fascinating details about mushrooms and mushroom identification.

"All mushrooms are magic."

Cute, but deadly

It's far too cute for a cat with that sort of hunting prowess.

100-year-old lobster lady

Sure, Maine has Stephen King, but it also has the world's coolest lobster lady, Virginia Oliver.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!