AMD Q3 2022 earnings results beat EPS expectations The company beat estimates of $0.49 per share with the report showing shares at $0.67 each.

AMD shared its earnings results for Q3 2022 today and included in the report are numbers that reflect the company beating previous EPS expectations. Previously, estimates were around $0.49 per share according to sources like Earnings Whispers. In the report, AMD saw shares at $0.67 each.

“On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 50 percent, operating income was $1.3 billion, net income was $1.1 billion, and diluted earnings per share was $0.67.”

Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.6 billion, up 29 percent year-over-year (YoY) with a gross margin of 42 percent. The report notes this is a decrease of 6 percentage points YoY “primarily due to amortization of intangible assets associated with the Xilinx acquisition.” Meanwhile, net income sat at $66 million for the quarter with diluted earnings per share at $0.04.

“Third quarter results came in below our expectations due to the softening PC market and substantial inventory reduction actions across the PC supply chain," AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in the report.



"Despite the challenging macro environment, we grew revenue 29% year-over-year driven by increased sales of our data center, embedded and game console products. We are confident that our leadership product portfolio, strong balance sheet, and ongoing growth opportunities in our data center and embedded businesses position us well to navigate the current market dynamics.”

Other interesting details in the report include AMD’s Data Center segment revenue at $1.6 billion, up a sizable 45 percent YoY and “driven by strong sales of EPYC server processors.” Operating income came in at $505 million (or 31 percent of revenue) compared to $308 million (28 percent) last year.

Additionally, embedded segment revenue was reported at $1.3 billion, up a staggering 1,549 percent YoY with growth driven primarily by the “inclusion of Xilinx embedded product revenue.” Operating income here was $635 million (49 percent of revenue) compared to $23 million (30 percent) last year.

For more on AMD's earnings, be sure to read through the full report.