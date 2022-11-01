Listen to the AMD Q3 2022 earnings call here Come and listen to the AMD Q3 2022 earnings call to hear how the company has performed and its plans for the future.

The AMD Q3 2022 earnings call is taking place today, giving investors an opportunity to hear how the company has performed over the second-last quarter in its 2022 fiscal year. As one of the titans in the PC hardware sphere, many look to AMD when it comes to computational technology so hearing how it performed is always valuable.

AMD Q3 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The AMD Q3 2022 earnings call is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 1, 2022. Viewers can tune in using the Shacknews YouTube embed below or directly through the AMD Investor Relations page. Note that the webcast requires users fill out a form before viewing. This article will be updated with a VOD of the earnings call once it concludes.

Recently, AMD slashed its revenue guidance by over $1 billion to $5.6 billion from $6.7 billion. This significant drop was attributed to a weakened PC market and the struggling global economy. It will be interesting to see whether AMD hits this new revenue guidance.

Previously, AMD’s Q2 2022 earnings results beat the revenue expectations and saw its gaming segment revenue climb 32 percent. Despite these impressive numbers, Earnings Whispers looks to take into consideration the revenue guidance and has an estimate on its revenue of $5.58 billion.

You’ll find more information on how the company performed during its third quarter over on our AMD topic page. AMD’s Q3 2022 earnings call isn’t the last one this season, so stay tuned for more.