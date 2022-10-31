Evening Reading - October 31, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

As another spooky Halloween comes to an end, why not enjoy your evening with a themed sudoku? Simon tackles a puzzle based on the cult classic, The Thing.

Rimworld, but make it hard

Ambiguousamphibian dives back into Rimworld using a solo mechanitor.

Dunkey takes another look at Heavy Rain

Man, this game didn't age well. I remember it being quite good?

Little teethy pegs!

t e e e e e e f pic.twitter.com/R1o3zs6guO — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 29, 2022

Look at those tiny teeth.

Suits making decisions about franchises

always enjoy when a beloved franchise is adapted for tv and they make a dumb and bad decision for no reason. just a room full of guys in suits hyping each other up like “first of all, we need to see the guy from Halo kiss” — nate of the living dead (@MNateShyamalan) October 29, 2022

What if we annoyed the guy who loves playing the Witcher?

Video game graphics

The advancements are incredible.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater in real life

I finally found a secret tape in NYC so I left my skateboard in the same vicinity. Finders keepers… hope you like tight trucks and big wheels.

📼🎮🛹 pic.twitter.com/LjpjtOJhvg — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 30, 2022

Someone already found it! So cool.

Angry box!

Go think about your emotions.

The ultimate costume

i did it, i was sickos for halloween. pic.twitter.com/B7pOm5n6f8 — Paul (@pjjacobson) October 30, 2022

The annual day of cosplay.

