Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - October 31, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

As another spooky Halloween comes to an end, why not enjoy your evening with a themed sudoku? Simon tackles a puzzle based on the cult classic, The Thing.

Rimworld, but make it hard

Ambiguousamphibian dives back into Rimworld using a solo mechanitor.

Dunkey takes another look at Heavy Rain

Man, this game didn't age well. I remember it being quite good?

Little teethy pegs!

Look at those tiny teeth.

Suits making decisions about franchises

What if we annoyed the guy who loves playing the Witcher?

Video game graphics

The advancements are incredible.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater in real life

Someone already found it! So cool.

Angry box!

Go think about your emotions.

The ultimate costume

The annual day of cosplay.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. You know what costs nothing? Looking at cute pet pictures. Check out Shackpets for all the adorable pet pictures you could ever need. You might even see some of Rad, like the one below. He's all snuggled up and sleeping.

Sam's cat Rad sleeping

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola