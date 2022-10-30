Weekend Discussion - October 30, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Making of Dune

Check out some behind the scenes of Dune. This movie is fantastic. I cannot wait to see the sequel, which I hear has just started shooting?

Let's learn about time

An important question here: does the past still exist?

More science!

My mind can grasp galaxies and clusters of galaxies, but there gets to be a point in the discussion of the universe where I lose all perception of scale. What I don't understand (and haven't spent much time looking into) is how we know these great webs and strands exist?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Pure joy

A dad and his duck pic.twitter.com/XI4YlisAl4 — B&S (@____B_S____) October 8, 2022

Birds are adorable.

DOOM continues to run on everything

i got DOOM running inside Notepad at 60fps pic.twitter.com/EQFuRu4N0r — Samperson (Crime Arc) (@SamNChiet) October 9, 2022

It never ceases to amaze me what people can get DOOM running on.

More Cuphead!

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer, you'll find it all in BRAND NEW episodes of The Cuphead Show!



Take a look at this spiffy clip and tune in for so much more on November 18, only on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/I0gxaOy2L6 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) October 24, 2022

This game was made for television.

It's almost Halloween

Get ready for the scares!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

