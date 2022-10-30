Weekend Discussion - October 30, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
The Making of Dune
Check out some behind the scenes of Dune. This movie is fantastic. I cannot wait to see the sequel, which I hear has just started shooting?
Let's learn about time
An important question here: does the past still exist?
More science!
My mind can grasp galaxies and clusters of galaxies, but there gets to be a point in the discussion of the universe where I lose all perception of scale. What I don't understand (and haven't spent much time looking into) is how we know these great webs and strands exist?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Pure joy
A dad and his duck pic.twitter.com/XI4YlisAl4— B&S (@____B_S____) October 8, 2022
Birds are adorable.
DOOM continues to run on everything
i got DOOM running inside Notepad at 60fps pic.twitter.com/EQFuRu4N0r— Samperson (Crime Arc) (@SamNChiet) October 9, 2022
It never ceases to amaze me what people can get DOOM running on.
More Cuphead!
From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer, you'll find it all in BRAND NEW episodes of The Cuphead Show!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) October 24, 2022
Take a look at this spiffy clip and tune in for so much more on November 18, only on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/I0gxaOy2L6
This game was made for television.
It's almost Halloween
P̵̧̩͙̹̺̽͑̒͑͊̿̌͝a̴̺͚͚̮͔͎̫͉͇͉͆͑͂͜͜r̴̡̛̺͎̹̬͖͈̪̳̿̈́̔́̕t̸͇̤̰͇̯͎̼̪͖̝̠̹͒̈́ͅ ̵̨́̂̂̒͛̄̔̉͘͝3̶̛̙͍͈̮̞̭̳̮̱͈͕͔͂͗͒̐͊̾̃̇̉́͘̚͝?̷̨̲͙̤̝̰̖̞̠̪̞͑͆̒̈́͗̒̍̊͘̕͠͝#naturalhabitok #naturalhabitat #naturalhabitatshorts pic.twitter.com/Ylo2DeWWXs— Natural Habitat Shorts (@Natural_habitok) October 26, 2022
Get ready for the scares!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Spin The Bottle - Cover Your Tracks
- Remedy - Cold
- Crying In The Chapel - Peter Blakeley
- Rhiannon - Fleetwood Mac
Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week
- Apex Legends new character Catalyst specializes in movement & vision denial
- The Callisto Protocol is carving its own path of sci-fi horror
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- Bayonetta 3 review: Magical Multiverse
