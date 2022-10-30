Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - October 30, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Making of Dune

Check out some behind the scenes of Dune. This movie is fantastic. I cannot wait to see the sequel, which I hear has just started shooting?

Let's learn about time

An important question here: does the past still exist? 

More science!

My mind can grasp galaxies and clusters of galaxies, but there gets to be a point in the discussion of the universe where I lose all perception of scale. What I don't understand (and haven't spent much time looking into) is how we know these great webs and strands exist?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Pure joy

Birds are adorable.

DOOM continues to run on everything

It never ceases to amaze me what people can get DOOM running on.

More Cuphead!

This game was made for television.

It's almost Halloween

Get ready for the scares!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad sleeping with his face pressed into a blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

