Elon Musk issues open letter to Twitter advertisers, cautioning against spam Musk recently tweeted out an open letter which includes some of his future plans for Twitter and the direction he'd like to take the site in.

With Elon Musk set to complete his $44 billion Twitter acquisition, he’s taken to the site to share an open letter with information on why he decided to acquire the social media platform, including hopes of steering the site away from becoming an echo chamber.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk explains in his open letter.

Musk goes on to talk about how he bought Twitter to “try to help humanity” and how feels there’s a danger that social media will splinter into “far right wing and far left wing” echo chambers. He also points to traditional media’s “relentless pursuit of clicks” as being among the issues fueling and catering to those polarizing extremes.

Continuing, Musk cautions advertisers against spam in his open letter, while touching upon ambitions of making Twitter “the most respected advertising platform in the world.”

“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you,” Musk says.



“For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!"

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Musk and his team go about tackling the issues brought up in his open letter, including the implementation of more personalized ads as opposed to those viewed as spam. For more on Musk’s Twitter plans, be sure to read through his open letter in full.

And for more on Twitter and Elon Musk in general, brush up on some of our previous coverage including how Elon Musk reportedly plans to cut 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce, and how Musk doesn’t think that putting Twitter and Tesla in the same holding company makes sense.