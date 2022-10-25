Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Listen to the Google (GOOGL) Q3 2022 earnings call here

It's time to hear how Google (GOOGL) has performed over Q3 2022 and you can do that by listening to its earnings call on Shacknews.
Sam Chandler
1

It’s been a big quarter for Google. The company has released new Chromebooks, revealed the next entry in its Pixel phone series, and even made the tough announcement that Stadia would be shutting its doors. Today, we get to down to brass tacks as Google (GOOGL) hosts its Q3 2022 earnings call. You can listen to it all here on Shacknews.

Google (GOOGL) Q3 2022 earnings call time & livestream

The Google (GOOGL) Q3 2022 earnings call start time is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022. Interested parties will be able to tune in to the call using the Shacknews Twitch stream below. Alternatively, there is a webcast of the call as well as a YouTube video.

On the Alphabet Investor Relations page, a press release notes that the earnings release will be made available prior to the conference call. This will allow listeners to absorb some information before the conference call kicks off. It’s also worth checking out Earnings Whispers for a look at share price estimates.

Recently, Google hosted its Made by Google livestream that featured a host of new products from the Pixel line. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones were revealed along with the Pixel Watch. The company also released a new line of Chromebooks that are purpose-built for cloud gaming.

On the other side of the equation is the news that Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud-base gaming service. This isn’t going into effect until next year, which means we may not see its absence have an impact until after the first quarter of 2023.

These earnings calls are always a great opportunity to hear how some of the top performers in technology have performed. Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you any and all highlights from the Google earnings call.

