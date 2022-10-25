Listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call here Come and listen to the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call.

With the start of a new fiscal year now in our rear-view mirrors, Microsoft is prepared to offer some insight into how the company has performed over the last quarter. Today is the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call and you can listen to how the company responsible for Windows, Office, Xbox and a myriad of other products and services has fared using the video embed below.

Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call time & livestream

The Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on October 25, 2022. The call is expected to last one hour and can be viewed via the Microsoft Investor Relations page or by using the Shacknews YouTube stream embedded below.

Viewers can anticipate hearing from Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and EVP & CFO Amy Hood during the Q1 2023 earnings call. As a point of reference, Earnings Whispers has some predictions on how the Microsoft share price will move.

Last quarter, Microsoft’s earnings results missed EPS and revenue expectations. The announcement of this information saw the company stock down 2.7 percent, dropping to $245.57 per-share in after-hours trading. Despite this, and Xbox game revenue falling 7 percent, Game Pass experienced growth.

As for this most recent quarter, Microsoft’s guidance for FY23 expects double digit revenue growth. It will also be interesting to see whether the recent job cuts affect any of the reporting. No matter what’s discussed and revealed during the Microsoft (MSFT) Q1 2023 earnings call, we’ll be writing about it here at Shacknews, so stay tuned.