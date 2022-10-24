Evening Reading - October 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me looks to evolve the series' formula further
- New Tales From The Borderlands Review: It's like frogurt...
- 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule
- God of War Ragnarok may end up being better than the original
- One-quarter of U.S. adults under 30 get their news from TikTok
- Internet Game & Lionsgate team up on SAW game NFTs released on GameStop NFT Marketplace
- Overwatch 2 Junkenstein's Revenge Halloween event begins Tuesday
- Chinese EV maker Xpeng's new XNGP system is set to compete with Tesla's Autopilot
- Disco Elysium writer sues studio ZA/UM
- 7 Tower Thoughts: Grumpy Guardians
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Apex Legends is getting a new map
Respawn Entertainment took to a blog post to discuss the upcoming map, Broken Moon. The post goes into detail about the structures players will be fighting in and around while also sprinkling in some lore about their purpose.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a rather interesting looking puzzle today. This one includes a palindrome constraint as well as killer cages.
The Fermi Paradox
Let's learn about the Fermi Paradox. I love the universe and all of this sci-fi thinking.
Bubble rings
The moment when two bubble rings collided, dissolving into each other forming one larger circle.pic.twitter.com/AtXRLfWKzd— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 21, 2022
When two become one.
Twin Peaks: The Return was fantastic
October 25, 2022
What a trip.
Satisfying video of metal objects
This is precision design engineering pic.twitter.com/d1EmzYFrUe— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 23, 2022
They seal together perfectly.
My mate Ash played Mortuary Assistant
Despite packin my daks, I Iowkey enjoyed Mortuary Assistant. Chat demands a successful play thru so maybe another spoopy stream soon...— AshravenBOO (@AshravenBlu) October 24, 2022
TY @neon_x_lotus @vwolfsbanev @SeraphimRed & @raenarchy for the the massive love today.
Lurkin with @vexmlk, playin some RE village. pic.twitter.com/NPDI0vXbF4
He's not super keen on horror games.
Love all the caveats
my wife (shes a good person) and i wake up every morning ( grateful) and bring our coffee(its fair trade) out to our garden(our parents helped us with the down payment) and sit and talk for hours (before we start work). it never gets old (i realize this may change). i love her— g (@stopitg) October 23, 2022
Gotta cover your bases.
Praise the sun!
Soulsborne character of the day is Solaire of Astora from Dark Souls! Requested by Anonymou pic.twitter.com/5zUj2yVNpl— Soulsborne Character of the Day (@soulsborneotd) October 24, 2022
I love Solaire. What a champion.
Little kitty in a bed
mood pic.twitter.com/D1CqtUDImQ— cat with confusing auras. (@cat_auras) October 17, 2022
Will you be looking like this soon?
