2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - October 24, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Apex Legends is getting a new map

Respawn Entertainment took to a blog post to discuss the upcoming map, Broken Moon. The post goes into detail about the structures players will be fighting in and around while also sprinkling in some lore about their purpose.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather interesting looking puzzle today. This one includes a palindrome constraint as well as killer cages.

The Fermi Paradox

Let's learn about the Fermi Paradox. I love the universe and all of this sci-fi thinking.

Bubble rings

When two become one.

Twin Peaks: The Return was fantastic

What a trip.

Satisfying video of metal objects

They seal together perfectly.

My mate Ash played Mortuary Assistant

He's not super keen on horror games.

Love all the caveats

Gotta cover your bases.

Praise the sun!

I love Solaire. What a champion.

Little kitty in a bed

Will you be looking like this soon?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Sam's cat Wednesday resting on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

Hello, Meet Lola