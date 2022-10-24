Evening Reading - October 24, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Apex Legends is getting a new map

Respawn Entertainment took to a blog post to discuss the upcoming map, Broken Moon. The post goes into detail about the structures players will be fighting in and around while also sprinkling in some lore about their purpose.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a rather interesting looking puzzle today. This one includes a palindrome constraint as well as killer cages.

The Fermi Paradox

Let's learn about the Fermi Paradox. I love the universe and all of this sci-fi thinking.

Bubble rings

The moment when two bubble rings collided, dissolving into each other forming one larger circle.pic.twitter.com/AtXRLfWKzd — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 21, 2022

When two become one.

Twin Peaks: The Return was fantastic

What a trip.

Satisfying video of metal objects

This is precision design engineering pic.twitter.com/d1EmzYFrUe — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 23, 2022

They seal together perfectly.

My mate Ash played Mortuary Assistant

Despite packin my daks, I Iowkey enjoyed Mortuary Assistant. Chat demands a successful play thru so maybe another spoopy stream soon...



TY @neon_x_lotus @vwolfsbanev @SeraphimRed & @raenarchy for the the massive love today.



Lurkin with @vexmlk, playin some RE village. pic.twitter.com/NPDI0vXbF4 — AshravenBOO (@AshravenBlu) October 24, 2022

He's not super keen on horror games.

Love all the caveats

my wife (shes a good person) and i wake up every morning ( grateful) and bring our coffee(its fair trade) out to our garden(our parents helped us with the down payment) and sit and talk for hours (before we start work). it never gets old (i realize this may change). i love her — g (@stopitg) October 23, 2022

Gotta cover your bases.

Praise the sun!

Soulsborne character of the day is Solaire of Astora from Dark Souls! Requested by Anonymou pic.twitter.com/5zUj2yVNpl — Soulsborne Character of the Day (@soulsborneotd) October 24, 2022

I love Solaire. What a champion.

Little kitty in a bed

Will you be looking like this soon?

