Overwatch 2 Junkenstein's Revenge Halloween event begins Tuesday Overwatch 2 is getting its first holiday event, as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance in an all-new PvE Brawl.

Part of what is supposed to separate Overwatch 2 from its predecessor is more PvE-focused ways to play. The game's PvE component isn't quite ready yet, but that doesn't mean Blizzard isn't going to put out some new ideas. One of them is being tested out in Overwatch 2's first Halloween Terror event, which is the next stage in the Junkenstein saga. On Monday, Blizzard announced Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride.

Here's the announcement from the Overwatch website:

It's time to celebrate another year of fear: Halloween Terror is returning to Overwatch! Get ready for a shock, because this event introduces the next chapter in the saga of the devious Dr. Junkenstein through our all-new, limited time co-op mission, Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. Return to Adlersbrunn alongside four fresh faces to experience an all-new story as the Bride of Junkenstein seeks vengeance upon those responsible for the death of her creator. As we near the anniversary of the mad doctor's revenge, learn more about this year’s event directly from the desk of the Lord of Adlersbrunn. Complete challenges to unlock special rewards like the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm, Battle Pass XP, and other spine-tingling rewards. Dr. Junkenstein himself will also be making a grand reappearance in the original Junkenstein's Revenge co-op Brawl, returning for a limited time to Halloween Terror 2022. From October 25 until November 9, join your fellow heroes to confront a host of haunting horrors as you seek to safeguard Eichenwalde— or fall to the Bride’s retribution.



Source: Blizzard

To further incentivize the Overwatch 2 player base to jump into this year's holiday event, the end of October will offer Double Match XP. Granted, it's double XP that's coming because of certain other issues, but it's the thought that counts. Players who log in during the Halloween Terror event will receive the Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary Skin and Health Pack Weapon Charm for free. A handful of Overwatch content creators will be jumping on Twitch to show off the new event, so watch them for two hours to receive a Werewolf Winston spray and four hours to get the Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin. Check the Overwatch 2 directory on Twitch and look for any streams where drops are enabled.

Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride comes to Overwatch 2 this Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday, November 9. If you're just getting started on the game, you may have questions, so be sure to check out our recent guides on the Overwatch 2 topic page. If you'd rather play something else this holiday, take a look at our 2022 Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events Schedule.