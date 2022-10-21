Evening Reading - October 21, 2022

Hello, my friends! It's the middle of October, which for me means the season of allergies. Doesn't that sound fun? With that said, it's time to dive into another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- God of War Ragnarok may end up being better than the original
- 7 Tower Thoughts: Grumpy Guardians
- Capcom currently has no plans for Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake
- Mario Party 1 & 2 join Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in November
- Phillips announces Evnia line of upcoming gaming monitors & peripherals
- Apple VP of industrial design Evans Hankey leaving the company after 3 years
- Elon Musk reportedly plans to cut 75% of Twitter (TWTR) workforce
- Kerbal Space Program 2 rockets to Early Access in February 2023
- Instacart reportedly pulling its IPO amid growing market volatility
- Bo Jackson has never played as himself in Tecmo Bowl
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite Batman game?
It's Halloween! Brush up on the latest Halloween events happening this holiday season!
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 21: PlayStation Halloween & Xbox Shocktober sales
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 21: Epic Halloween Sale
Around the gaming horn
Tripwire Interactive gave us a one-hour presentation on the upcoming Deceive Inc. and showed us the Technical Alpha.
We briefly covered this during Saturday's Minecraft Live coverage, but Minecraft Dungeons is still getting new content. The latest update will open up the Tower to four-player multiplayer parties. Learn more about that, the newest mission, the new Enchantsmith, and the exciting addition of pets!
Do you feel shivers down your spine? Goosebumps on your arms? Can you hear your hearts pounding, scouts? That's right, it's time to enjoy the spookiest of festivals around! pic.twitter.com/sJk419oKuI— Cozy Grove (@CozyGrove) October 21, 2022
What's this? Seasonal content coming in for Cozy Grove? We'll update our Halloween guide when we learn more.
Going multiplatform with the full launch of Omega Strikers pic.twitter.com/uZiRCBHpCp— Omega Strikers (@PlayOmega) October 21, 2022
The upcoming Omega Strikers, from some of the former lead designers at Riot Games, has a release window of February 2023. Plus, it's going to have cross-platform play at launch!
Finally, Persona 5 Royal is out on new platforms! If you haven't had a chance to try it until now, it's time to get into it on Xbox Game Pass.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's-a different!
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser, but in the style of the animated movie Super Mario Bros The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach.— MeXeN 🇲🇽 (@MexenArts) October 21, 2022
Yes i do 2D art too.#MarioMovie #MarioBrosMovie #Fanart #Redraw #Nintendo #Mexen https://t.co/bgiW3zaWpQ pic.twitter.com/4b0TWUNiPH
The late Lou Albano would have thought this was all a hoot.
Still the galaxy's princess
For Carrie: 🎂 pic.twitter.com/aD2XYSnGcu— Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 21, 2022
Remembering one of the greats on what would have been her 66th birthday.
MERCHANDISING!
Maximilian was watching the Silent Hill Transmission with the rest of us and made this observation.
Silent Hill MERCHANDISING @maximilian_ pic.twitter.com/KuVqa7EQFQ— Jorge Constantini (@itotweets_) October 21, 2022
Silent Hill: The Search for More Money.
Clash of the Troll Titans
So CarlSagan42 and Geek recently went at it in the Super Mario Maker 2 arena, each racing each other in an epic troll level.
Only one can win! Check out the race from each of their points of view.
Toxic Wesker
With Resident Evil in the news, here's something from earlier this week involving Dead by Daylight and the most recent voice behind one Albert Wesker.
If you're asking, "What in the world is the context of this?" Well, here you go!
Nothing but the Hotfix
Halloween season continues with one of GDQ Hotfix's more off-the-wall runs. What's the faster co-op speedrun: Overcooked 2... or Phasmophobia?
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. We covered Sakurai looking at the old Smash Bros. prototype on the front page earlier this week, so let's go a little farther back and hear his thoughts on game essence.
This week in Shaqnews
And we're back!
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
We're doing something a little different this week. Here's a look at what's coming to Disney+... in Latin America.
You got Franco Escamilla for this, too? Bring this to the States, you cowards!
Tonight in video game music
Lacey Johnson is preparing for Halloween with this amazing cover of the Lavender Town theme from Pokemon R/B/Y.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into the fourth weekend of October! There's only 10 days left until Halloween! Until then, be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
