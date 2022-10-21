Shacknews Dump - October 21, 2022 It was a big week for horror game fans, and less of a fun week for Bayonetta fans. Tune in as we discuss these topics and more on the Dump!

As we close in on the end of this fine Friday, it’s that time again, Shackers. Time for another Shacknews Dump, and between horror franchises bringing their best, we’ve got a lot of fun to talk about. We also have some sobering news as PlatinumGames finds itself in controversy over voice actors. All these and more are coming on the Shacknews Dump.

On this October 21 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we discuss all of the good reveals that came out this week for Silent Hill and Resident Evil. We got the official reveal of a Silent Hill remake with Bloober Team developing, and we got quite a few other game and media reveals as well. Meanwhile, Capcom also revealed new details about Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4 remake. It’s not all fun and games, though, as Bayonetta’s original voice actor has found herself at odds with Platinum ahead of the game’s launch.

Tune into the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we go live with the Shacknews Dump. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank those who tune into the Shacknews Dump and ShackStreams like it. Your support and viewership mean a lot to us and push us to continue to make each of our livestreams better with each outing. If you’d like to support the Shacknews Twitch channel further, then consider following and subscribing. It really helps us out and you can do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. We’d be happy to take a free subscription off your hands.

Resident Evil? Silent Hill? We don’t know which we prefer, but we’re happy to have them both on this week’s episode of the Shacknews Dump! Tune in as we go live shortly!