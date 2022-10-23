Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - October 23, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Thinking about the universe

Let's take a moment this fine Sunday to think about the universe. I started watching this video a few days ago and have been slowly getting through it. Sometimes it's hard to truly appreciate how unlikely our existence is in the grand scheme of the universe.

Bouncy metal

Time to learn about amorphous metals. I cannot get enough of these science YouTube channels. Anything that demonstrates some quirky fascet of our existence.

Let's learn about the Tesla Valve

I didn't realize this was an actual engineering idea. I love the notion that there is something we could build to minimize the destructive properties of a tsunami. It's a bit of a science-themed edition of Weekend Discussion today! How about you share your favorite science-y video in the Chatty thread?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Dang ol' throw down

Who do you choose?

Bloodborne movie you say?

Might have to check this out.

You USA folk and your obsession with feet

METRIC RULES.

What an awesome grandma she must have been

Gotta love a wicked sense of humor.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here’s some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend.

Sam's cat Rad curled up sleeping in a blue blanket

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola