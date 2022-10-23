Weekend Discussion - October 23, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Thinking about the universe

Let's take a moment this fine Sunday to think about the universe. I started watching this video a few days ago and have been slowly getting through it. Sometimes it's hard to truly appreciate how unlikely our existence is in the grand scheme of the universe.

Bouncy metal

Time to learn about amorphous metals. I cannot get enough of these science YouTube channels. Anything that demonstrates some quirky fascet of our existence.

Let's learn about the Tesla Valve

I didn't realize this was an actual engineering idea. I love the notion that there is something we could build to minimize the destructive properties of a tsunami. It's a bit of a science-themed edition of Weekend Discussion today! How about you share your favorite science-y video in the Chatty thread?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Dang ol' throw down

Choose your dang ol’ fighter, yo pic.twitter.com/hHWUcz2NBY — Boomhauer (@_Boomhauer) October 19, 2022

Who do you choose?

Bloodborne movie you say?

This rules. Christophe Gans also directed "Brotherhood of the Wolf" which the closest thing we've ever had to a Bloodborne movie and it fucking kicks ass. https://t.co/nJwyuJ1FxB pic.twitter.com/vbqFboeZPu — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) October 19, 2022

Might have to check this out.

You USA folk and your obsession with feet

The whole world: Well, I think I will be measuring length in meters.



Americans: pic.twitter.com/IJsj8jb2t2 — Брада (@legovski) October 17, 2022

METRIC RULES.

What an awesome grandma she must have been

Received this at my grandmas funeral. What an icon. pic.twitter.com/EhxhzHJfoZ — gracie perryman (@qrracie) October 18, 2022

Gotta love a wicked sense of humor.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

